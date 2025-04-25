Wolfsburg vs Freiburg: Can Freiburg stay in the race for European competitions?

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.72 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In the 31st round of the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg will host Freiburg on Saturday, April 26. The match kicks off at 15:30 Central European Time. We suggest betting on goals in this game.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg: facts and head-to-head

Wolfsburg is on a six-match winless streak: two draws and four losses.

In the last ten matches, the team has only two wins.

Freiburg won the previous two matches, but these are the only victories in the last six games.

Wolfsburg has not won in six consecutive home matches and has conceded in the last four home games.

Freiburg's away unbeaten streak is five matches: three wins and two draws.

Both teams lost 12% of their matches without scoring.

Freiburg won 21% of their matches without conceding, Wolfsburg — 18%.

In the first round, Freiburg defeated Wolfsburg 3-2. In the last five head-to-head meetings, Wolfsburg won twice, and Freiburg won three times.

Wolfsburg vs Freiburg: match preview

Wolfsburg is currently going through a rough patch. The team has not won in six consecutive matches and has only two victories in the last ten games. The "Wolves" are no longer in contention for European competitions: with 39 points after 30 rounds, they are in 12th position in the table. However, the club has virtually guaranteed its place in the elite — the gap from 16th place is 17 points with four rounds to go.

Freiburg is positioned higher and is fiercely battling for a spot in European competitions. After 30 rounds, the team has 48 points, and the competition in the upper part of the table is incredibly tight: they are just one point behind fourth place, one point ahead of sixth, and two points ahead of seventh. Moreover, they are only three points away from eighth place. In the remaining four rounds, Freiburg faces a real battle. In the last seven matches, they have secured two wins, suffered two losses, and drawn three times.

Probable lineups

Wolfsburg: Grabara; Fischer, Vavro, Koulierakis; Paredes, Dardai, Arnold, Gerhardt, Maehle; Winter, Amora

Freiburg: Muller; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunther; Eggestein, Osterhage; Doan, Manzambi, Grifo; Holer

Prediction

Both teams have been unstable lately. However, Freiburg has more at stake — the fight for European competitions compels them to take risks and gather maximum points. Wolfsburg, although not vying for high stakes, can still pose a threat at home. My bet is on a total over 2.5 with odds of 1.72.