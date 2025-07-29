Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On July 30, 2025, as part of preparations for the new season, a friendly match will take place between Germany's Wolfsburg and Spain's Espanyol. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' attacking potential in this encounter.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg had a rather inconsistent Bundesliga campaign, finishing only 11th and trailing the European qualification zone by nine points. At the same time, they were far from the relegation battle, so the team didn't have much to fight for towards the end of the season. Their German Cup run was a bit more successful—they reached the quarterfinals but fell to Leipzig.

The team has just begun preparations for the new season. Their first pre-season friendly ended in a high-scoring 4-3 win over Magdeburg. Ahead, they have a string of friendlies lined up, including clashes with Espanyol, Feyenoord, and two games against Brighton. The season proper will kick off with a cup tie against Hemelingen, followed by the Bundesliga opener versus Heidenheim.

This showdown with Espanyol will be the first ever meeting between these two clubs. The game promises to be intriguing, especially considering Wolfsburg's attacking start to their pre-season buildup.

Espanyol

Espanyol finished last La Liga season in 14th place. The team was locked in a relegation battle until the very end—just two points separated them from relegated Leganés. The season finale was tense but ultimately successful: in their last seven matches, they suffered five defeats, managed one draw, and claimed a single, crucial victory—a 2-0 win over Las Palmas on the final day, securing their top-flight status.

Unlike Wolfsburg, the Spanish side has already found some rhythm, having played three friendlies. They beat Peralada 4-1, drew 0-0 with Girona, and edged Southampton 2-1.

Espanyol still has three more tune-up games ahead—against Wolfsburg, Union Berlin, and Newcastle. The La Liga opener will be a real test: a home match against Atletico Madrid.

Probable lineups

Wolfsburg: Grabara, Arnold, Vavro, Wimmer, Dardai, Koulierakis, Skov Olsen, Fischer, Cerny, Center, Pejcinovic.

Espanyol: Dmitrovic, Jaen, Hinojo, Bausa, Esposito, Milla, Ramon, Rubio, Salazar, Salinas, Jofre.

Key facts and head-to-head

Wolfsburg has not won in 9 of their last 10 matches.

Espanyol is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

4 of Espanyol's last 5 matches have ended with under 2.5 total goals.

This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction

Wolfsburg has just kicked off their pre-season, and in their very first friendly they showcased an open, attacking style with a 4-3 victory over Magdeburg. Espanyol, for their part, have already played a few friendlies and have shown a willingness to attack and find the net. Considering the nature of the match, the absence of pressure, and the freshness of both sides, we can expect an open game with chances at both ends. Both teams will be eager to shine in attack—so we're anticipating a high-scoring affair. My bet for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.73.