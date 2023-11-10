RU RU NG NG
Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars prediction
Winnipeg Jets Winnipeg Jets
NHL 11 nov 2023, 14:00 Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars
Winnipeg , Canada Life Centre
Dallas Stars Dallas Stars
In the daytime NHL matches on November 11, in a regular-season matchup, Winnipeg will face Dallas. The game is set to commence at 21:00 Central European Time.

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg is currently on a three-game winning streak after enduring three consecutive losses. Overall, in 13 games this season, the team has secured seven victories and suffered six defeats (two in overtime). The Jets are positioned in sixth place in the Western Conference with 16 points.

In terms of injuries, forward Gabriel Vilardi will miss this match due to a lower-body injury. The leading goal-scorers for the team this season are Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, both of whom are top-line forwards. In the previous game against Nashville, these two players each contributed four points. Scheifele recorded assists only, while Connor scored one goal and provided three assists.

Dallas Stars

Dallas is positioned two places higher than Winnipeg, but the difference in points is marginal, with the Stars having 17 points in 12 games, comprising eight losses and four defeats (one in overtime).

Furthermore, Dallas has no injury concerns, and all players are ready for this game. Joe Pavelski is the leading goal-scorer for the Stars at this stage of the season, having scored five goals and provided seven assists.

Prediction

Currently on a good winning streak, Winnipeg appears to be in good form. In these three recent victories, the Jets scored at least five goals in each game. My prediction is a victory for the Winnipeg Jets, potentially in overtime.

