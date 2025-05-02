RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football A-League Men Australia Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Western United FC Western United FC
A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United FC - Auckland FC
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Auckland FC Auckland FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 29th round of the Australian Championship will be played on Saturday at Ironbark Fields, where the local side Western United will host Auckland. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Western United have impressed with their results towards the end of the season, allowing the team to climb to third place in the A-League table. If it weren’t for two recent defeats to WS Wanderers (0-2) and Brisbane Roar (1-2), Western United could have easily finished in second place.

Currently, John Aloisi’s team sits in third, trailing Melbourne City by just one point. In their most recent outing, the club hosted Sydney FC and secured a 1-0 victory. It's also worth noting that Western United have won their last four home matches.

As for Auckland, the team has won the regular season in their very first A-League campaign. At the moment, the New Zealand side has 53 points and leads their nearest rival, Melbourne City, by a commanding eight points.

In the last round, Auckland hosted bottom side Perth Glory and clinched a narrow 1-0 win. That victory was their second in a row and third in the last five rounds. Auckland remain unbeaten in 14 consecutive A-League matches, picking up eight wins along the way. On the road this season, Auckland have lost just once, recording seven wins from 12 away games.

Probable lineups

  • Western United: Sutton - Shamoun, Leonard, Imai, Russell - Grimaldi, Bozhinovski, Lawton, Danzaki - Laval, Ibusuki
  • Auckland: Poulsen - Sakai, Hull, Pijnaker, De Vries - Rogerson, Verstraten, Gallegos, Francois - Mata, May

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have met twice this season, each claiming an away win
  • Neither match saw both teams score
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in six of Auckland’s last ten matches

Prediction

The bookmakers slightly favour the home team in this one, offering odds of 1.98 for a Western United win. We believe the motivated hosts have the edge here, but it’s unlikely the league leaders will go down without a fight. Our pick: "Total over 2.5" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 02 may 2025, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Bet now 1Win
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Recommended 22Bet
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Watford Odds: 1.66 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Bet now Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Recommended 22Bet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.77 Fulham Bet now 22Bet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.52 Como Recommended 1xBet
Cagliari vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.59 Udinese Bet now 22Bet
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Manchester City - : - Wolverhampton 02 may 2025, 15:00 English Premier League
Manchester City
-
Wolverhampton
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:25 Luis Fernando Tena Considers Matt Evans for Guatemala’s Senior Team Amid Stellar Form Football news Today, 21:00 Saprissa Ordered to Pay Over $430,000 After Losing Legal Battle at CAS Over Jimmy Marín Transfer Football news Today, 20:35 All to Play for: Cruz Azul and Tigres Set for Decisive Champions Cup Semifinal Clash Football news Today, 20:35 Cerro Porteño Lose Wilder Viera to Suspension Ahead of Superclásico vs. Olimpia Football news Today, 20:10 Guinean Refugee Ibrahime Sylla Trains With Necaxa’s U23 Team in Mexico Football news Today, 19:45 Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors Football news Today, 19:20 Colón Fans Protest Again Outside Club Headquarters Amid Poor Form Football news Today, 18:55 Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream” Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores