Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

West Ham vs Tottenham prediction Photo: https://x.com/PulseSportsNG
West Ham West Ham
English Premier League 04 may 2025, 09:00 West Ham - Tottenham
-
- : -
England, London, London Stadium
Tottenham Tottenham
On May 4, 2025, the London Stadium will host the 35th round of the English Premier League as West Ham takes on Tottenham. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash.

West Ham

West Ham is enduring an extremely disappointing season. Even the change of head coach hasn’t delivered the desired effect—the team remains stuck near the bottom of the league table, ahead of only three clubs who have already been relegated from the Premier League.

Graham Potter hasn’t been able to establish stable or effective play. His debut as head coach was marked by a knockout from the FA Cup after a 2-1 away defeat to Aston Villa. The team failed to show any progress in subsequent league matches. Under Potter’s guidance, West Ham managed just 3 wins, 4 draws, and suffered 7 defeats in 14 rounds. If the fight for survival were still ongoing and more competitive, it’s hard to imagine the Hammers would have managed to stay in the top flight.

The winless streak now stands at seven matches, with draws and losses alternating. However, in their last four home games, West Ham picked up 5 points, losing only once.

Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou’s men played their first Europa League semi-final this week against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt. At home, Tottenham confidently controlled the game and secured a 3-1 victory. Still, conceding a late goal keeps the tie very much alive ahead of the return leg.

Despite the comfortable advantage, it’s too early to talk about reaching the final. The second leg will be played in Norway, on the artificial turf of Aspmyra Stadium, where Bodø/Glimt have already beaten the likes of Lazio, Olympiacos, Twente, and Besiktas. In addition to the unusual surface, weather conditions traditionally play a role, but in May, the climate is less of a factor—Tottenham can count themselves lucky in that regard.

Putting European competition aside, Tottenham’s Premier League campaign has been disastrous. Rumor has it that even potential Europa League success won’t save Postecoglou from being sacked. Considering the club’s current league results, such a scenario seems quite reasonable. Despite boasting a high-quality squad, Spurs sit just 16th in the table, only one point ahead of West Ham. In their last six league matches, they’ve suffered five defeats, picking up their sole win against league-worst Southampton.

Probable lineups

  • West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soler, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Kudus, Füllkrug
  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Davies, Udogie, Bergvall, Gray, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Tel

Match facts and H2H

  • In five of West Ham’s last six matches, the “both teams to score” bet has come through, highlighting the team’s persistent defensive issues but also their attacking threat.
  • Tottenham shows a similar pattern: in only one of their last 14 matches have they managed to keep a clean sheet.
  • Historical stats also point to high-scoring encounters: in eight of the last nine meetings between these clubs, “both teams to score” landed all but once.
  • In the first round of the current season, Tottenham convincingly beat West Ham 4-1 at home.
  • However, away to West Ham, Spurs have struggled: in their last five visits to the London Stadium, they haven’t won once. The Hammers have celebrated three victories, with two draws as well.

Prediction

A London derby is always a special occasion, often marked by passion, open football, and plenty of goals. There’s no reason to expect the upcoming clash to be any different. Both teams regularly concede, and “both teams to score” has been a frequent winner in their head-to-heads. My suggestion: over 3.0 total goals at 1.85 odds.

