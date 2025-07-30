RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions West Ham vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

West Ham vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
West Ham vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025 Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.62
West Ham and Everton are set to face off in a friendly on July 31 as part of their preparations for the new Premier League season. The match will take place on neutral ground during the clubs' preseason tour.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have met more than 150 times across all competitions. Everton holds a slight edge in total victories.
  • Highest-scoring match: In 2018, West Ham triumphed 3-1, delivering one of their best performances under Manuel Pellegrini.
  • Yellow cards: Clashes between West Ham and Everton are often intense, averaging over three cards per game.
  • Long-standing rivalry: Their first official encounter dates back to 1904, when Everton claimed victory.
  • Last 5 meetings stats: West Ham — 3 wins, draw — 1, Everton — 1 win.

Match preview:

Both sides are using their summer friendlies to test new tactical approaches and integrate fresh signings. For West Ham, it’s a prime opportunity to assess the squad’s readiness following a busy transfer window. Fans will be eager to see new faces in action and gauge the form of key players who are expected to play pivotal roles in the upcoming campaign.

Everton, meanwhile, are focused on stabilizing their lineup and sharpening their attacking play. The club is determined to avoid the struggles of recent seasons, where survival battles dragged on until the final rounds. The team aims to hit the ground running in the Premier League opener.

While the match carries no competitive weight, a showdown between two Premier League sides always draws attention. It’s an excellent test for both teams and a chance to get a first impression of their readiness for the season ahead.

Probable lineups:

  • West Ham: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Souček, Rodríguez, Ward-Prowse, Diouf, Bowen, Füllkrug.
  • Everton: Pickford, Welch, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Patterson, Garner, Gueye, Alcaraz, McNeil, Ndiaye, Beto.

West Ham vs Everton match prediction:

Encounters between these teams are always known for their intensity, high tempo, and attacking flair. Considering this clash serves as a crucial tune-up ahead of the new season, expect both sides to make the most of every opportunity. This leads to the obvious prediction: both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.62).

