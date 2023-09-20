RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023

West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
West Ham vs Bachka Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023
West Ham West Ham
Europa League 21 sep 2023, 15:00 West Ham - TSC Backa Topola
-
- : -
International, London, London Stadium
TSC Backa Topola TSC Backa Topola
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.33

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the first round of Group A of the Europa League there will be a match between the English club West Ham and the Serbian team Bačka Topola. The English, after winning the Conference League last season, will try to prove themselves in a higher-class tournament

"West Ham"

Throughout the season in England, the team did not show the best play and took 14th place in the table. However, thanks to their victory in the UEFA Conference League, they secured the right to participate in the group stage of the Europa League.

In the current Premier League season, the team started more confidently and after five rounds it is in sixth place in the table, gaining ten points.

“Backa Topola”

This modest team from Serbia, thanks to second place at the end of last season, had the opportunity to take part in the group stage of the Champions League, but in the qualifying semi-finals they lost to Braga from Lisbon with a score of 1:7 on aggregate.

In the current Serbian Championship, Backa Topola is going very confidently. In seven matches she has no defeats and is the leader of the table.

Statistics and forecast

West Ham are the favorites for the match according to bookmakers. The team has won three times in its last five matches.

Backa Topola have won their last five matches, scoring ten goals in only two of them.

The teams have not met each other before.

West Ham are considered the clear favorites and I agree with this opinion. The team looks very strong at home and it will certainly not be easy for the Serbs. At the same time, the guests also look like a strong team this season and will certainly be able to hit the opponent’s goal. I will bet on the outcome that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.33

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Real Madrid Odds: 3.05 Union Berlin Recommended MelBet
Champions League Today, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Galatasaray Odds: 1.6 FC Copenhagen Bet now 1хБет
Sevilla vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Sevilla vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Sevilla Odds: 2 Lens Bet now MelBet
Braga vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Braga vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Braga Odds: 1.69 SSC Napoli Recommended 1хБет
Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.5 Inter Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:34 Marcel officially announced the resignation of Marcelino Football news Today, 09:57 Tottenham boss says Kane could return to Spurs Football news Today, 09:25 Thomas Tuchel will be absent from Bayern Munich's first match of the new season Football news Today, 08:38 Guardiola names a coach he can't beat Football news Today, 08:00 Former Manchester United coach reveals details of Ronaldo's return Football news Today, 07:06 Cristiano Ronaldo may take part in a wrestling show Football news Today, 07:00 Lautaro Martinez responded to rumors about his departure Football news Today, 06:29 Manchester United coach named the team's main problem Football news Today, 06:00 Mkhitaryan spoke about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Football news Today, 05:29 There was a fight in the Manchester United dressing room
Sport Predictions
Football Today Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs PSV prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023