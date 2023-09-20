Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.33 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the first round of Group A of the Europa League there will be a match between the English club West Ham and the Serbian team Bačka Topola. The English, after winning the Conference League last season, will try to prove themselves in a higher-class tournament

"West Ham"

Throughout the season in England, the team did not show the best play and took 14th place in the table. However, thanks to their victory in the UEFA Conference League, they secured the right to participate in the group stage of the Europa League.

In the current Premier League season, the team started more confidently and after five rounds it is in sixth place in the table, gaining ten points.

“Backa Topola”

This modest team from Serbia, thanks to second place at the end of last season, had the opportunity to take part in the group stage of the Champions League, but in the qualifying semi-finals they lost to Braga from Lisbon with a score of 1:7 on aggregate.

In the current Serbian Championship, Backa Topola is going very confidently. In seven matches she has no defeats and is the leader of the table.

Statistics and forecast

West Ham are the favorites for the match according to bookmakers. The team has won three times in its last five matches.

Backa Topola have won their last five matches, scoring ten goals in only two of them.

The teams have not met each other before.

West Ham are considered the clear favorites and I agree with this opinion. The team looks very strong at home and it will certainly not be easy for the Serbs. At the same time, the guests also look like a strong team this season and will certainly be able to hit the opponent’s goal. I will bet on the outcome that both teams will score.