West Ham - Tottenham: Can Tottenham overcome their rivals away from home?

Prediction on game Tottenham Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.9
On Saturday, September 13, the fourth round of the Premier League will see West Ham host Tottenham. Kick-off is at 18:30 Central European Time. Here's my betting tip for this clash.

West Ham - Tottenham: Match preview

West Ham had a decent preseason in preparation for the new Premier League campaign, but their official start has been disastrous. In the opening round, the Hammers lost 0-3 to newly-promoted Sunderland, then suffered a heavy 1-5 home defeat to Chelsea. The team then traveled to Wolverhampton for the EFL Cup round of 64 and lost again, conceding three times. Only right before the international break did West Ham record their first win—a 3-0 triumph over Nottingham, scoring all three goals after the 84th minute. Currently, they have the worst defense in the league and sit just 16th in the table.

Tottenham changed head coach after last season, where they won the UEFA Europa League. Ange Postecoglou was dismissed, and Thomas Frank took over the reins. Spurs kicked off the season with a penalty shootout defeat in the UEFA Super Cup, but started the Premier League campaign with confidence. In the first round, they thrashed Burnley 3-0, then won 2-0 away at Manchester City, but in the third round lost at home to Bournemouth 0-1, conceding in the fifth minute and failing to recover. Still, it's a solid start: six points from three games with a 5:1 goal difference.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • West Ham have won just once in their last four matches, losing three times.
  • Tottenham have won two of their last three matches.
  • West Ham have the worst defense in the Premier League—eight goals conceded.
  • The last head-to-head between West Ham and Tottenham ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • West Ham: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Fernandez, Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen.
  • Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison.

Prediction

Tottenham have started the season with real conviction, unlike West Ham. The Hammers still have major defensive issues, though their win in the previous round should boost their confidence. My tip: back Spurs to score over 1.5 goals individually at odds of 1.9.

