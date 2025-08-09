RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Volleyball West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows prediction and betting tips - August 10, 2025

West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows prediction and betting tips - August 10, 2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows prediction Photo: https://www.afl.com.au/ Author unknown
West Coast Eagles West Coast Eagles
AFL 10 aug 2025, 03:10
Pert, Optus Stadium
Adelaide Crows Adelaide Crows
Prediction on game Total over 168,5
Odds: 1.61
The Australian rules football regular season is nearing its end, with some teams already starting to prepare for the playoffs. Here’s my prediction for the West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows clash.

West Coast Eagles

Expectations for the Eagles were modest, but the team’s performance has been nothing short of disastrous: 19 losses in 20 games, dead last on the ladder. Even winning their remaining three matches won’t change their standing. As a result, West Coast Eagles will miss the finals for the fifth consecutive season.

In their last outing, the Eagles were dismantled away by the Melbourne Demons, 56-139, never standing a chance. That defeat marked their tenth consecutive loss in the competition. The players are clearly going through the motions, waiting for a long-lost season to finally end.

Adelaide Crows

Adelaide Crows have been a powerhouse throughout the regular season, racking up 15 wins from 20 matches. Two other contenders have the same number of victories, but have played one game more. Finishing as high as possible is crucial in the standings, so the Crows will be pushing hard to stay at the summit.

In their latest game, Adelaide edged out Hawthorn Hawks at home in a tough contest – 101-87. Sitting atop the ladder doesn’t allow for complacency, as the table is so tight that the gap to eighth place is just two wins. The Crows are in great shape, currently riding a six-game winning streak.

Head-to-head

Adelaide Crows have dominated this matchup, winning the last eight meetings. The sides have already faced off this season, with West Coast Eagles falling on the road, 62-128.

Prediction

The teams are at opposite ends of the ladder, and the outcome seems clear-cut, with the visitors overwhelming favorites. There’s little reason to expect a closely-fought contest or any intrigue – it’s all about how big the winning margin will be for the Crows. I expect a high-scoring affair, so my pick is over 168.5 total points.

