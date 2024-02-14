West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, February 16, the 33rd round of the Championship will commence with a match at "The Hawthorns" arena, where West Bromwich will clash with Southampton. Here's the match prediction from our experts.

West Bromwich

The "Throstles" currently occupy the intermediary fifth position in the Championship table, but surpassing this position seems unlikely for West Bromwich. The gap from the second place, which grants direct promotion to the elite division, stands at 14 points. In the last round, Carlos Carvalhal's team hosted Cardiff and secured a 2-0 victory. This win marked their second in the last three rounds, extending their unbeaten streak to three matches. It's worth noting that West Bromwich displays solidity in defense, only surpassed in this regard by Leicester and Leeds. Additionally, the results of Carlos Carvalhal's team at home are commendable, with 11 victories in 16 matches.

Southampton

The "Saints" are contending for the second spot, and for a long time, it seemed challenging for any team to surpass Southampton. However, Leeds had a different opinion. Last weekend, Southampton suffered a 1-3 defeat to Bristol City away, trailing by three goals at some point during the match. This loss resulted in Southampton being overtaken by Leeds. They are now trailing by two points, with a sturdy Ipswich closely behind. Southampton looks confident on the road, accumulating 29 points in 16 matches. However, they have encountered setbacks in their recent five away matches, including a draw with Norwich and the aforementioned defeat to Bristol City.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Southampton secured a 2-1 victory in the first leg.

In the last five head-to-head encounters, Southampton emerged victorious in four instances.

West Bromwich vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton is slightly favored by bookmakers. A Southampton win is valued at odds of 2.44. We believe that Russell Martin's team will not allow themselves to lose two consecutive away matches, as it would widen the gap further from Leeds. Our bet here is on "Southampton to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.77.