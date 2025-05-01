West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Win Luton Odds: 2.37 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, the final round of this season's Championship sees West Bromwich Albion host Luton Town at The Hawthorns. Kick-off is set for 13:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the likely winner in this decisive showdown.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich Albion are closing out their Championship campaign in 10th place with 61 points, just one game before the end of the season. The Baggies have already lost their chance to reach the playoff zone, trailing the crucial 6th spot by five points. All hopes of improving their standing were dashed after a string of disappointing results in recent fixtures.

Over their last nine matches, West Brom have managed just a single victory, and their last three outings ended winless: two defeats—first a 1-3 loss away to Derby, then a 0-2 home setback against Coventry—followed by a goalless draw away at Cardiff in the previous round. These results proved fatal to the team's ambitions this season.

However, despite current struggles, West Brom hold a positive record against Luton. In their last 10 meetings, they've suffered only one defeat. Earlier this season, the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Luton

Luton Town head into the final round of the Championship in 21st place with 49 points, level with Derby and Preston who occupy 19th and 20th respectively. Thanks to a superior goal difference, Derby and Preston sit just above them in the table. Luton are just one point clear of the relegation zone and cannot afford a slip-up in this season-defining fixture.

Recently, Luton have been in impressive form, keeping their survival hopes alive with a three-match winning streak. They first secured a crucial away victory over direct rival Derby (1-0), followed by a 3-1 win against Bristol City, and then edged Coventry 1-0 at home in their latest outing.

These results have injected confidence into both the players and coaching staff, but a decisive clash against West Brom still awaits. Despite not having the best head-to-head record, Luton have no choice but to go for victory if they want to secure Championship football for next season.

Key facts and head-to-head

West Brom have failed to win in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Luton have won 3 of their last 4 games.

7 of Luton's last 8 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

West Brom are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 meetings with Luton.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head clashes between these sides have seen under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

West Bromwich: Griffiths, Heggem, Styles, Bartley, Furlong, Diakite, Mowatt, Fellows, Price, Grant, Armstrong.

Luton: Kaminski, Makosso, McGuinness, Mengi, Bell, Jones, Dabo, Clark, Osgord, Alli, Morris.

West Bromwich vs Luton match prediction

Luton are on the brink of relegation, just a single point above the drop zone, and must give everything in this crucial encounter. West Brom, meanwhile, have nothing left to play for this season and lack the motivation to climb the table. Given Luton's drive and determination, they should be able to claim all three points and retain their Championship status for another season. My pick for this match is a Luton win at odds of 2.37.