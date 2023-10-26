Werder vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Prediction on game Union Berlin wont lose Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the ninth round of the German Bundesliga there will be a match between Werder and Union Berlin. The meeting will take place at the Weserstadion in Bremen on October 28. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 Central European time.

Werder

The team looked great a year ago after climbing from the country's second division. But, by and large, the fervor of Füllkrug and company was enough only for the start, before the World Cup. Then mostly "musicians" did not surprise, but still 36 points were enough to take the thirteenth place, that is, to avoid a return to the Bundesliga 2.

Füllkrug left, and without him Bremen with six points sit in 14th position in the Bundesliga table.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin is a modest original German soccer club. The team plays in the Bundesliga for only the fifth year in a row, but already confidently plays in the European Cup. It is worth noting that Union at the end of each season updates its own record, taking places in the table higher and higher. So, last season the team finished fourth, which gave them the right to debut in the Champions League, where Union has already suffered three upsetting defeats. First, the Germans lost to Real Madrid because of a 94th minute goal, and then lost to Portuguese Braga for the same reason. In the middle of this week, the team lost minimally to Italian Napoli.

It can already be argued that the test of matches on two fronts, the Berlin team has not passed. In the Bundesliga standings, Union is located just above the relegation zone, in 15th place, and has not won for two months.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Werder only in one game this season failed to score on their field.

Union have lost already 9 matches in a row.

Werder has never beaten Union in Bremen, and the last five matches in the Bundesliga ended with victories of the capital team.

Prediction

I think that in this match the guests will have a chance to break their losing streak, as Werder is also not in the best shape. I will bet that Union will not lose.