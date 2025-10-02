RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Werder vs St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Germany (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
St. Pauli St. Pauli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the standout fixtures of Bundesliga matchday six takes place this Saturday at the Weserstadion in Bremen, where local side Werder host St. Pauli. Let’s break down the best bets on goals in this clash, factoring in both teams’ form and their current positions in the table.

Match preview

Werder approach the game in a real crisis. Two consecutive defeats with a combined score of 0-6, plus the Bundesliga’s worst defensive record, make for a tense situation in Bremen. Defensive absences are taking their toll, forcing Horst Steffen to shuffle his lineup in search of solutions.

Even on home turf—where Werder usually look more confident—the team are making far too many mistakes. Six goals have already been conceded in just two home matches, underlining persistent issues with defensive organization. Without shoring up the backline, it’s hard to expect consistent results.

Meanwhile, the Hamburgers, despite losing their last two games—including a home defeat to Bayer last weekend—are showing a more disciplined brand of football overall. Alexander Blessin’s men make good use of the flanks and look to exploit opponents’ weaknesses. They’ve also looked sharp in attack, as recent away stats confirm.

Even away from home, St. Pauli consistently find ways to threaten the opposition goal. In their last seven away fixtures, they’ve only failed to score twice—and on several occasions, have bagged two or more. This trend could prove crucial against a struggling Werder defense.

Probable lineups

  • Werder: Hein, Agu, Friedl, Koulibaly, Sugawara, Stage, Puertas, Schmid, Linen, Mbangula, Njimma
  • St. Pauli: Vasilj, Wahl, Saliakas, Ritzka, Smith, Sands, Sinani, Fujita, Oppi, Untondji, Pereira Lage

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Werder have conceded more goals than any other Bundesliga side this season—14 in total.
  • St. Pauli have scored in five of their last seven league matches.
  • In four of Werder’s last five home games, both teams have not scored in the same match.

Prediction

Werder are struggling badly at the back and have yet to strike a balance between attack and defense. St. Pauli, on the other hand, play enterprising football even away from home and are well-equipped to capitalize on the hosts’ weaknesses. Expect a productive outing from the visitors.

