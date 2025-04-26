RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Germany 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Werder Bremen - St. Pauli
-
- : -
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
St. Pauli St. Pauli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75
One of the matches of the 31st round of the German championship will be played on Sunday at the Weserstadion, where the local Werder will host St. Pauli. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good chance of winning.

Match preview

In the last round, the Bremen team achieved an important victory over Bochum (1-0), extending their winning streak in the championship to four matches in a row. It is worth noting that Werder demonstrated a longer winning period in the 2021/22 season. Importantly, in three of these four matches, the team led by Ole Werner kept their goal intact, indicating defensive stability.

Nevertheless, despite this progress, Werder continues to suffer from defensive issues: they have conceded 54 goals — more than any other team in the top half of the standings. Currently, the club occupies the 8th place, trailing the European competition zone by 3 points.

In the last round, the Hamburgers showed resilience and managed to take points from the reigning champion, ending the match against Bayer in a draw (1-1). This result extended their unbeaten streak, which now stands at three matches (1 win and 2 draws). It is important to note that St. Pauli continues to score, having found the net in each of their last six Bundesliga matches.

The team has now climbed to 14th place in the standings, and a victory in the next match will significantly improve their position and help avoid direct relegation. However, it should be noted that away from home, St. Pauli has not won in 5 of their last 7 Bundesliga matches (1 draw and 4 losses), raising questions about their away performance.

Probable lineups

  • Werder: Michael Zetterer – Mitchell Weiser, Amos Pieper, Marco Friedl, Niklas Stark – Senne Lynen, Romano Schmid, Jens Stage, Felix Agu – Marvin Ducksch, Oliver Burke
  • St. Pauli: Nikola Vasilj – Philipp Treu, Hauke Wahl, David Nemeth, Manolis Saliakas – Siebe Van der Heyden, Carlo Boukhalfa, Eric Smith – Connor Metcalfe, Danel Sinani, Morgan Guilavogui

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Werder defeated their opponent 2-0 in an away match
  • The "Total over 2.5" bet played out in two out of five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet played out in four out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are siding with Werder and offer odds of 1.95 for a home win. Considering the head-to-head history, we believe it's better to take the "Both teams to score" bet with odds of 1.75.

