Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025

Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction Photo: https://x.com/werderbremen_en/Author unknownn
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Werder Bremen - RB Leipzig
-
- : -
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 33rd round of the German championship will take place on Saturday, 10 May 2025, at the Weserstadion, where local side Werder will host Leipzig. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on goals in this encounter.

Werder

After a lengthy run of poor results, Werder have managed to stabilize and have noticeably improved towards the end of the season. The team are unbeaten in their last six Bundesliga matches, with four wins and two draws. In the most recent games, the Bremen side shared the points with St. Pauli in a goalless draw at home and drew 2-2 away at Union Berlin.

At the moment, Werder sit eighth in the league table with 47 points. The team still have a theoretical chance of qualifying for European competition—just three points separate them from sixth place, which grants access to the Conference League. Interestingly, Leipzig—their upcoming opponent—currently occupy that coveted European spot.

Werder's home form has been average—they rank 12th in the league by this measure—but it's worth noting that they are unbeaten in their last three games at the Weserstadion.

As for head-to-head meetings, the stats are not in Werder's favor. In their last five home matches against Leipzig, Bremen have failed to record a single victory. Moreover, Werder have not beaten Leipzig in their last ten encounters across all competitions.

Leipzig

Leipzig, on the other hand, have noticeably lost ground as the season draws to a close. A team that has consistently featured in the Champions League in recent years now finds itself in sixth place with just two rounds remaining—and risks missing out on European competition altogether, which would be a significant blow to the club's ambitions. In their last three Bundesliga matches, Leipzig have failed to win: a 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel, a heavy 0-4 defeat to Eintracht, and a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bayern.

The run-in offers Leipzig no easy points—with matches against a motivated Werder and a solid Stuttgart side, especially strong at home, still to come. Additionally, the team have struggled away from home: they're just tenth in the league for points earned on the road, with only one win in their last five away games.

Squad issues add further complications: Leipzig will be without several key players against Werder—Willi Orban, Kevin Kampl, Benjamin Henrichs, Xaver Schlager, and David Raum are all unavailable. This significantly limits the coaching staff's rotation options.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Werder are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Leipzig have failed to win 5 of their last 7 matches.
  • 5 of Leipzig's last 6 matches have featured over 3.5 goals.
  • Leipzig have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.
  • Leipzig are unbeaten in the last 10 head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head matches.

Probable lineups

  • Werder: Zetterer, Stark, Friedl, Pieper, Agu, Weiser, Schmid, Stage, Bittencourt, Burke, Ducksch.
  • Leipzig: Gulácsi, Nedelkovic, Lukeba, Bitshiabu, Klostermann, Nusa, Vermeeren, Seiwald, Simons, Poulsen, Openda.

Werder vs Leipzig match prediction

Both teams are desperate for points, and motivation is sky-high as the season nears its end. Werder are still fighting for European qualification, while Leipzig risk dropping out of those places altogether. In this situation, it's hard to expect a cautious approach—both sides will be going for the win. At the same time, both teams have defensive vulnerabilities: Werder often allow opponents too many chances, while Leipzig are plagued by personnel problems and have been shaky at the back. With high tempo, pressure, and attacking potential on display, an open game with goals at both ends looks likely. My bet for this match is over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.54.

