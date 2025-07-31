Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the most intriguing friendlies will feature a German showdown between Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim. The match is set for Friday, August 1, kicking off at 12:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting take on this pre-season clash.

Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim: Match preview

Both teams are ramping up preparations for the new season and have already played a solid number of warm-up matches. Werder have played six friendlies: they started off with a 1-4 defeat to Meppen, then rattled off four straight wins, and wrapped up their last outing with a goalless draw against Parma. There have been summer changes in Bremen. The head coach from last season has taken charge of RB Leipzig, and the club is now under new management – Horst Steffen.

Steffen previously worked with youth squads in Germany, and his last job was with Elversberg in the 2. Bundesliga. Under his guidance, the team finished third and made a push for promotion to the top flight, albeit unsuccessfully. Nevertheless, the coach has shown he knows how to get results.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, endured a disastrous previous campaign, finishing 15th and just three points clear of the drop zone. The team was plagued by inconsistency. Midway through the season, Christian Ilzer was brought in as the new coach, but he couldn’t provide the needed stability. There were even rumors about a possible sacking, but he’s kept his position and is now preparing the squad for the new season.

Hoffe have played five friendlies and won them all, boasting a remarkable aggregate score of 26:5. While stiffer competition awaits, these results are certainly impressive—but the real test is yet to come.

Werder’s first official match of the season will be in the DFB-Pokal against Arminia Bielefeld, while Hoffenheim will face Hansa Rostock.

Match facts and H2H

Werder are unbeaten in their last five matches

Hoffenheim have won five in a row

In their last head-to-head, Hoffenheim defeated Werder 3-1

Prediction

Both sides are showing strong pre-season form, making this clash a genuine test for each. I expect a lively contest and am backing over 3 goals at odds of 1.85.