Bundesliga Germany 18 aug 2023, 14:30 Werder Bremen - Bayern Munich
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
On August 18, Weserstadion (Bremen) will host the match of the 1st round of the German Bundesliga, in which Werder Bremen will compete with Bayern. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Werder


The club was quite successful at the beginning of the century, but gradually “deflated”. As a result, the long torment of both it and its fans ended with relegation into the German 2. Bundesliga in 2021. It was then that the team was headed by the current mentor, Ole Werner. He was able to show himself in a perfect way, immediately promoting his wards back to the top division of Germany, and, then, being already there, “the Musicians” confidently took a comfortable 13th place. The team, just before a new start, achieved, sparingly spending funds in German “traditions”, good results in terms of strengthening the squad. Naby Keita, who has returned to Germany from Liverpool as a free agent, should become the leader of the midfield. And Kownacki, who has scored 14+9 at Fortuna in the 2. Bundesliga, should become a team-mate for the opening of the previous season, Füllkrug, in attack.

Bayern


The team received a record-breaking newcomer, Kane, last Friday. It gave 100 million for the higher mentioned player; another 50 million were paid for Kim Min-jae from Napoli. The other key deals were the signings of the cool free agents, Laimer (RB Leipzig) and Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund). As a result, there remained only one, but painful, question before the start of the season – the goalkeeper. The management hurried to sell Sommer, because Neuer had not recovered yet, and Real Madrid began an active struggle for Kepa after a serious injury of Courtois. Maybe it had its effect in the Super Cup – Ulreich did not make mistakes, but he did not make great saves. RB Leipzig defeated “the Record Masters” – 0-3.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Having returned to the Bundesliga 1, Werder Bremen, despite good form, was thrashed by the champions with a 6-1 score. There was more struggle in the second lap, but even there the teams finished with a 2-1 result in favour of Bayern.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not allow that the guests from Munich can make another misfire. Still, they are far from being perfect, so, we are waiting for “both teams to score: yes” (odd: 1.6).

