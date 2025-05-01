RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction Photo: https://x.com/WatfordFC/Author unknownn
Watford Watford
EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Watford - Sheffield Wednesday
-
- : -
England, Watford, Vicarage Road Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, as part of Round 46 of the English Championship, Watford will host Sheffield Wednesday. The match kicks off at 13:30 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Watford

Watford wraps up their season with a home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, and despite having nothing left to play for in terms of the table, the Hornets will surely be eager to finish on a high note for their fans. Currently, Watford sit only 13th in the league with 56 points and a goal difference of 52:60—a result that clearly falls short of both club and supporter expectations. Throughout the season, Watford had been targeting a playoff push, but a prolonged run of poor results down the stretch shattered those hopes. In their last eight matches, the team managed just one win and one draw, while losing the last four in a row. In the previous round, they lost 2-1 to Blackburn, following a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth.

Nevertheless, the match against Sheffield Wednesday is a great opportunity to end the campaign on a positive note—especially considering Watford already thrashed this opponent 6-2 away in the reverse fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday approach the final round in 12th place, just one point ahead of Watford. The Owls have collected 57 points with a goal difference of 59:68, and defensively they rank among the worst in the league. Their form is far from ideal: in their last eight matches, they have only one home win (2-1 over Middlesbrough), three draws, and four defeats. Last round, they drew 1-1 with Portsmouth.

Historically, the head-to-head with Watford has been disastrous for Sheffield Wednesday: they haven't beaten the Hornets in eight straight matches, losing five and drawing three.

Key facts and head-to-head record

  • Watford have lost 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Three of Watford's last four games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have conceded first in 7 of their last 9 games.
  • Watford have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Probable lineups

  • Watford: Selvik, Wiley, Abankwah, Ngakia, Pollock, Sissoko, Dele-Bashiru, Vata, Ince, Louza, Doumbia.
  • Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Charles, Johnson, Bannan, Armstrong, Paterson, Gassama, Windass, Ugbo.

Prediction for Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday

With nothing at stake for either team, this fixture is little more than a formality. Watford's only motivation may be to end the season on a positive note by snapping their four-match losing streak. Given the current form of both teams and their tendency for high-scoring encounters recently, betting on over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.66 looks promising.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 22:00 Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.89 Tigres Recommended 1Win
Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 11:50 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Al-Ettifaq Odds: 1.78 Al-Khaleej Bet now 1xBet
Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 12:05 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al-Fayha Odds: 1.72 Damac Bet now 22Bet
AmaZulu vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 02 may 2025, 13:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? AmaZulu Odds: 1.62 Polokwane City Recommended 1Win
AC Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction Ligue 2 France 02 may 2025, 14:00 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 AC Ajaccio Odds: 1.86 Lorient Bet now 1Win
Al Qadasiya vs Al Kholood prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 02 may 2025, 14:00 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Al Qadasiya Odds: 1.93 Al Kholood Bet now Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Bochum prediction Bundesliga Germany 02 may 2025, 14:30 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.79 Bochum Recommended 1Win
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.72 Fulham Bet now Betwinner
West Bromwich vs Luton prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 West Bromwich Odds: 2.37 Luton Bet now 22Bet
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 03 may 2025, 07:30 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.77 Fulham Recommended 22Bet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.85 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.52 Como Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table Football news Today, 16:34 Manchester United matches Werder Bremen’s unique feat from 16 years ago Football news Today, 16:10 Conmebol Targets Seven Argentine Clubs Over Copa Regulations Breach Football news Today, 15:59 Scandal in Bilbao! Referee awards penalty and sends off player in Athletic vs. Man United clash Football news Today, 15:32 Tottenham score in the first minute of a European match for the first time since 1971
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores