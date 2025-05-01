Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, as part of Round 46 of the English Championship, Watford will host Sheffield Wednesday. The match kicks off at 13:30 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' scoring potential in this clash.

Watford

Watford wraps up their season with a home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, and despite having nothing left to play for in terms of the table, the Hornets will surely be eager to finish on a high note for their fans. Currently, Watford sit only 13th in the league with 56 points and a goal difference of 52:60—a result that clearly falls short of both club and supporter expectations. Throughout the season, Watford had been targeting a playoff push, but a prolonged run of poor results down the stretch shattered those hopes. In their last eight matches, the team managed just one win and one draw, while losing the last four in a row. In the previous round, they lost 2-1 to Blackburn, following a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth.

Nevertheless, the match against Sheffield Wednesday is a great opportunity to end the campaign on a positive note—especially considering Watford already thrashed this opponent 6-2 away in the reverse fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday approach the final round in 12th place, just one point ahead of Watford. The Owls have collected 57 points with a goal difference of 59:68, and defensively they rank among the worst in the league. Their form is far from ideal: in their last eight matches, they have only one home win (2-1 over Middlesbrough), three draws, and four defeats. Last round, they drew 1-1 with Portsmouth.

Historically, the head-to-head with Watford has been disastrous for Sheffield Wednesday: they haven't beaten the Hornets in eight straight matches, losing five and drawing three.

Key facts and head-to-head record

Watford have lost 5 of their last 6 matches.

Three of Watford's last four games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.

Sheffield Wednesday have conceded first in 7 of their last 9 games.

Watford have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Probable lineups

Watford: Selvik, Wiley, Abankwah, Ngakia, Pollock, Sissoko, Dele-Bashiru, Vata, Ince, Louza, Doumbia.

Selvik, Wiley, Abankwah, Ngakia, Pollock, Sissoko, Dele-Bashiru, Vata, Ince, Louza, Doumbia. Sheffield Wednesday: Charles, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Charles, Johnson, Bannan, Armstrong, Paterson, Gassama, Windass, Ugbo.

Prediction for Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday

With nothing at stake for either team, this fixture is little more than a formality. Watford's only motivation may be to end the season on a positive note by snapping their four-match losing streak. Given the current form of both teams and their tendency for high-scoring encounters recently, betting on over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.66 looks promising.