Championship England 05 aug 2023, 10:00 Watford - Queens Park Rangers
-
- : -
England, Watford, Vicarage Road Stadium
Queens Park Rangers Queens Park Rangers
On August 5, Vicarage Road (Watford) will host the match of the 1st round of the Championship of England, in which Watford will compete with Queens Park Rangers. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Watford


The team is controlled by the eccentric Pozzo family and sets records, to be more precise, anti-records in the number of coaching rotations. However, “the Hornets” managed to constantly return to the Premier League after the relegation – another thing is that they were not able to stay there. Still, this systematic “procession” up and down the so-called “football elevator” was interrupted in the previous season. The club from London, having been relegated into the Championship one more time, took only the 11th place there. That was a complete failure and the current rally should be played as well as possible, showing that it had been an unfortunate exception. Everyone expected that such a task would be entrusted to a new mentor. Nevertheless, the decision to choose Ismaël was pretty surprising – Valérien had not been impressive as a coach, including his work with Barnsley and West Bromwich.

Queens Park Rangers


The club was a victim of the excessive ambitions of its management in many ways. It was into the financial frauds to achieve success, invited high-status mentors like Hughes and Redknapp, signed up the contracts with eminent players. As a result, the team didn’t really achieve anything special and was on the verge of collapse because of the accusations of violating financial fair play. It is reasonable to mention that it did not come to bankruptcy, but the once ambitious member of the Premier League has been relegated to the level of a team that is fighting for survival in the Championship now. Speaking about the previous season, “the Super Hoops” closed the second ten of the teams. Ainsworth, who became the coach in the winter, was promised high-profile footballers. Still, only Begović falls under such a definition. And, to be honest, Asmir is an age-old goalkeeper who has been only a substitute for the main one, albeit in the Premier League, in the previous couple of years.


The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, both of those London derbies ended in favour of QPR.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that it’s high time for Watford to win. Still, it doesn’t seem to be much stronger than its opponent, so, let’s trust that Watford at least won’t lose at the home arena (odd: 1.55).

