Kenley Ward
Championship England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Watford - Birmingham
England, Watford, Vicarage Road Stadium
On September 16, in the match of the sixth round of the English Championship, Watford will host Birmingham. This match will pit one of the leaders of the standings against one of the main outsiders.

Watford

After five rounds, the team has five points and there is no talk of competing for entry into the elite of English football at the club. Now the “Moose” are in 18th place in the standings and are only a few points ahead of the relegation zone.

In five rounds, the team won once, drew twice and lost twice. Interestingly, Watford scored seven goals and conceded just five, which is a pretty good performance for a team at the bottom of the table.

Birmingham

This team is located at the other pole of the standings. Birmingham are battling to finish in the top six to qualify for promotion to the Premier League.

After five rounds, the team scored 11 points and, most importantly, it never lost in the new season. Birmingham has three wins and two draws with a goal difference of 7:3.

Such results leave a good chance of gaining a foothold in the top six and getting into the play-offs for the right to enter the elite of English football.

Match forecast

In this meeting, teams of different levels will play. It's important for Watford to pick up points, while Birmingham do it regularly. I believe that the guests are closer to victory, although it is better to play it safe and bet on the outcome – the victory of the second team with a handicap of 0 in 2.63.

