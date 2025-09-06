Prediction on game W2(- 5) Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 7, 2025, in Washington, the WNBA regular season will see the Washington Mystics take on the Indiana Fever. Let's break down the best bet for this matchup.

Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics are finishing the season in dismal fashion, stuck in a catastrophic slump. The team has lost eight consecutive games, officially ending their playoff hopes. In their most recent outing, the Mystics fell at home to the Phoenix Mercury 69-75, previously lost on the road to the Los Angeles Sparks 78-81, and suffered a blowout defeat against the Golden State Valkyries 62-99.

The home stretch has brought no relief for the fans—four straight losses on their own court. The Mystics are essentially playing out the remainder of the season, with just two games left: this home fixture against the Indiana Fever and an away game versus the New York Liberty.

Despite that, Washington holds a positive head-to-head record against Indiana. The Mystics have won their last two home meetings with the Fever, and over the past ten games at home versus Indiana, they've lost only twice, claiming eight victories.

Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever head into this pivotal matchup locked in a fierce playoff battle. With just two games remaining and tight competition from the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm, every point is crucial—any slip-up could be fatal. However, in their last game, the Fever emphatically handled the Chicago Sky at home, 97-77, snapping a two-game skid against Phoenix and Golden State. That win brought Indiana closer to their postseason goal, and a victory here would guarantee a playoff berth regardless of the outcome in their final game against Minnesota.

Kelsey Mitchell continues to lead the team, averaging 20.5 points per game, while Aliyah Boston dominates the boards with 8.1 rebounds per contest. Still, injuries remain a concern—Clark, Cunningham, and several others are sidelined, thinning out the rotation.

Head-to-head stats don’t favor Indiana: in the last six meetings with Washington, the Fever have lost four times and managed just two wins.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Washington Mystics are on an eight-game losing streak.

Washington Mystics have lost 6 of their last 7 home games. Indiana Fever have dropped 3 of their last 4 road games.

Prediction for Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever enter this matchup with maximum motivation—victory here guarantees a playoff spot. Despite injury woes, the Fever look far more stable than their opponents and have shown greater composure in crunch time. The Washington Mystics are already out of contention, mired in a prolonged losing streak and simply playing out the string. Given the stakes and the contrasting form of the teams, Indiana are clear favorites and should seize the win to lock up their postseason place. My bet for this game: Indiana Fever to win with a -5 handicap at odds of 1.68.