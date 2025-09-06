RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever prediction and betting tip for the September 7, 2025 matchup

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever prediction and betting tip for the September 7, 2025 matchup

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever prediction Photo: https://x.com/WashMystics/Author unknownn
Washington Mystics Washington Mystics
WNBA 07 sep 2025, 15:00
Washington, Entertainment and Sports Arena
Indiana Fever Indiana Fever
Prediction on game W2(- 5)
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 7, 2025, in Washington, the WNBA regular season will see the Washington Mystics take on the Indiana Fever. Let's break down the best bet for this matchup.

Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics are finishing the season in dismal fashion, stuck in a catastrophic slump. The team has lost eight consecutive games, officially ending their playoff hopes. In their most recent outing, the Mystics fell at home to the Phoenix Mercury 69-75, previously lost on the road to the Los Angeles Sparks 78-81, and suffered a blowout defeat against the Golden State Valkyries 62-99.

The home stretch has brought no relief for the fans—four straight losses on their own court. The Mystics are essentially playing out the remainder of the season, with just two games left: this home fixture against the Indiana Fever and an away game versus the New York Liberty.

Despite that, Washington holds a positive head-to-head record against Indiana. The Mystics have won their last two home meetings with the Fever, and over the past ten games at home versus Indiana, they've lost only twice, claiming eight victories.

Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever head into this pivotal matchup locked in a fierce playoff battle. With just two games remaining and tight competition from the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm, every point is crucial—any slip-up could be fatal. However, in their last game, the Fever emphatically handled the Chicago Sky at home, 97-77, snapping a two-game skid against Phoenix and Golden State. That win brought Indiana closer to their postseason goal, and a victory here would guarantee a playoff berth regardless of the outcome in their final game against Minnesota.

Kelsey Mitchell continues to lead the team, averaging 20.5 points per game, while Aliyah Boston dominates the boards with 8.1 rebounds per contest. Still, injuries remain a concern—Clark, Cunningham, and several others are sidelined, thinning out the rotation.

Head-to-head stats don’t favor Indiana: in the last six meetings with Washington, the Fever have lost four times and managed just two wins.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Washington Mystics are on an eight-game losing streak.
  • Washington Mystics have lost 6 of their last 7 home games. Indiana Fever have dropped 3 of their last 4 road games.

Prediction for Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever enter this matchup with maximum motivation—victory here guarantees a playoff spot. Despite injury woes, the Fever look far more stable than their opponents and have shown greater composure in crunch time. The Washington Mystics are already out of contention, mired in a prolonged losing streak and simply playing out the string. Given the stakes and the contrasting form of the teams, Indiana are clear favorites and should seize the win to lock up their postseason place. My bet for this game: Indiana Fever to win with a -5 handicap at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game W2(- 5)
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 England vs Andorra: how many goals will the Three Lions score in this match? England Odds: 1.4 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 San Marino Odds: 1.67 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now Mostbet
Malaga vs Granada prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 15:00 Malaga vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 Malaga Odds: 2.09 Granada Bet now 1xBet
Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution: Who will prevail in the playoff race? Chicago Fire FC Odds: 1.78 New England Revolution Recommended 1xBet
St. Louis City vs FC Dallas prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 St. Louis City vs FC Dallas: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 7, 2025 St. Louis City Odds: 1.72 FC Dallas Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.87 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx prediction Today, 20:30 Golden State Valkyries vs Minnesota Lynx prediction and H2H — September 7, 2025 Golden State Valkyries Odds: 1.5 Minnesota Lynx Recommended Mostbet
AD Ceuta FC vs SD Huesca prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 08:00 Ceuta vs Huesca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 AD Ceuta FC Odds: 1.93 SD Huesca Bet now 1xBet
Georgia vs Bulgaria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 07 sep 2025, 09:00 Georgia vs Bulgaria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Georgia Odds: 1.74 Bulgaria Bet now Melbet
Burgos CF vs Las Palmas prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025 Burgos CF Odds: 1.55 Las Palmas Recommended 1xBet
Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction Segunda Division Spain 07 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 7, 2025 Real Sociedad B Odds: 2.17 Cadiz Bet now Mostbet
Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 07 sep 2025, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top? Central African Republic Odds: 2.1 Comoros Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores