Washington Capitals vs New Jersey Devils prediction and betting tips on February 21, 2024

Washington Capitals vs New Jersey Devils prediction and betting tips on February 21, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Washington Capitals vs New Jersey Devils prediction
Washington Capitals Washington Capitals
NHL 20 feb 2024, 18:00 Washington Capitals - New Jersey Devils
Washington , Capital One Arena
Washington , Capital One Arena
New Jersey Devils New Jersey Devils
In the framework of the NHL regular season, there will be a match between Washington and New Jersey. The game will take place in the US capital overnight on Wednesday, February 21. The start of the game is scheduled for 01:00 Central European Time.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals don't seem like a team that is definitely capable of winning the battle for a playoff spot this season. After 53 matches, the team from the capital has achieved 24 victories and has 56 points. Such results allow them to occupy the 11th place in the Eastern Conference table and leave chances to fight for a playoff spot in the Stanley Cup. Washington has problems with its lineup. Nicklas Backstrom is injured, and Evgeny Kuznetsov continues rehabilitation after cocaine problems.

New Jersey Devils

The team, like its next opponent, is desperately fighting for a playoff spot but is currently in ninth place. The gap from the eighth place is only two points, and there are still plenty of games left in the regular season, so the battle is still ahead. In this match, the Devils will be without five players, including goalkeeper Vitek Vanecek. However, the team's leader, Jesper Bratt, is in good shape, with already 58 points to his credit in goals and assists.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The Capitals have lost their last three home games.
  • New Jersey has won only one of their last four away games.
  • The teams have already met three times this season. So far, only the visiting teams have won: 2-1 in favor of the team from the capital.

Washington Capitals - New Jersey Devils Prediction

The teams have shown quite a few goals in their matches against each other, so there are grounds to believe that there will be many goals scored in this game as well. My bet is on over 5.5 total goals.

