RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens prediction
Washington Capitals Washington Capitals
NHL Today, 18:00 Washington Capitals - Montreal Canadiens
Washington , Capital One Arena
Montreal Canadiens Montreal Canadiens
Prediction on game Montreal Canadiens wont lose
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

As part of the regular NHL championship, a match between Washington and Montreal will take place. The meeting is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, February 7, with the game starting at 01:00 Central European Time.

Washington Capitals

After a disappointing start, the team has consistently shown good results, and it seemed that they would be one of the main contenders for a playoff spot. However, recently, the results have been declining, and the captain and leader of Washington, Alexander Ovechkin, appears to be a pale shadow of himself.

The playoff zone is not too far away, but the results need to be corrected soon, or it may be too late. With 115 goals scored, Washington has the worst performance among the Eastern Conference teams.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal's situation is somewhat reminiscent of Washington's, but it looks even worse. It will be incredibly challenging for them to compete for a playoff spot in the remaining regular-season matches, but the chances still exist. Canadiens do not appear as doomed as Ottawa or Columbus, but they cannot boast positive results.

The team's leader, with a modest score of 42 points in the goal+assist system, is Nick Suzuki.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • Washington is on a streak of four consecutive losses.
  • Montreal has won only two out of the last nine away games.
  • In the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams, the hosts emerged victorious.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Prediction

Considering the poor form of the Capitals, I believe that the visitors will have a good chance of winning. Although the hosts are considered favorites, I think they won't be able to secure a victory.

Prediction on game Montreal Canadiens wont lose
Odds: 1.85
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024