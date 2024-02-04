Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Montreal Canadiens wont lose Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the regular NHL championship, a match between Washington and Montreal will take place. The meeting is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, February 7, with the game starting at 01:00 Central European Time.

Washington Capitals

After a disappointing start, the team has consistently shown good results, and it seemed that they would be one of the main contenders for a playoff spot. However, recently, the results have been declining, and the captain and leader of Washington, Alexander Ovechkin, appears to be a pale shadow of himself.

The playoff zone is not too far away, but the results need to be corrected soon, or it may be too late. With 115 goals scored, Washington has the worst performance among the Eastern Conference teams.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal's situation is somewhat reminiscent of Washington's, but it looks even worse. It will be incredibly challenging for them to compete for a playoff spot in the remaining regular-season matches, but the chances still exist. Canadiens do not appear as doomed as Ottawa or Columbus, but they cannot boast positive results.

The team's leader, with a modest score of 42 points in the goal+assist system, is Nick Suzuki.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

Washington is on a streak of four consecutive losses.

Montreal has won only two out of the last nine away games.

In the last four head-to-head meetings between these teams, the hosts emerged victorious.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Prediction

Considering the poor form of the Capitals, I believe that the visitors will have a good chance of winning. Although the hosts are considered favorites, I think they won't be able to secure a victory.