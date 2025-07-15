RU RU ES ES FR FR
Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Photo: https://x.com/AVFCOfficial/Author unknownn
Aston Villa
16 july 2025, 14:30
- : -
International,
Walsall
Review H2H Prediction
On July 16, 2025, a friendly match will take place between two English clubs, Walsall and Aston Villa. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for this encounter.

Walsall

Walsall, a club from the suburbs of Birmingham, competes in England’s League Two — the country’s fourth tier. Last season, the team delivered a solid performance, finishing fourth and reaching the playoff final for promotion to League One. However, in that decisive match, Walsall fell short to Wimbledon by a score of 0-1 and remained in the fourth division.

The club has already begun preparations for the new season, playing two friendlies against English sides Livingston and Hereford, confidently winning both — 4-0 and 3-0.

Walsall regularly faces Aston Villa in preseason friendlies — a kind of footballing tradition for these neighboring clubs. From 2010 to 2024, the sides have met 12 times in warm-up matches: Villa celebrated victory in nine of them, while three ended in draws.

For Walsall, a match against a Premier League side is an excellent opportunity to test their strength against a club from a higher tier and gain valuable experience ahead of the new campaign.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa is a club that needs no introduction. One of England’s oldest and most respected teams, they traditionally display vibrant, high-quality football.

Last season was largely successful for Villa, though not without its frustrations. In the Premier League, they fought until the last matchday for a Champions League spot but, despite being level on points, lost out to Newcastle on tie-breakers. As a result, the club qualified for the Europa League. Villa also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where they unexpectedly fell to Crystal Palace — the eventual trophy winners, who defeated Manchester City in the final. On the continental stage, Villa also impressed, making it to the Champions League quarter-finals before bowing out to future champions PSG.

The team is now back in training and beginning their preparations for the new season, with expectations running high. The clash with Walsall will be their first match after the break, so it’s too early to judge Villa’s current form — this will be a chance to build chemistry and assess the players’ fitness.

Probable lineups

  • Walsall: Hornby, Okagbue, Williams, Allen, K. Barrett, Jellis, Comley, Lekin, Adomah, Matt, Amanchi.
  • Aston Villa: Gauci, Digne, Konsa, Torres, Cash, Tielemans, Rogers, Onana, McGinn, Bailey, Malen.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Walsall have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Aston Villa have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Aston Villa have won 5 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings.
  • 5 of the last 6 head-to-head matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Walsall vs Aston Villa match prediction

We’re in for a traditional Birmingham preseason derby, now a regular fixture in the summer calendar. These clubs know each other well and face off almost every year, but the gulf in class is clear. Aston Villa are a Premier League side with European ambitions, while Walsall represent the fourth tier. Even with this being Villa’s first game back after the break and potential squad rotation, the advantage should still be with Emery’s team. My bet for this match is Aston Villa to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.57.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
