Vllaznia vs. Vikingur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

On July 24, 2025, the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League 2025/2026 will feature a clash between Vllaznia and Vikingur. Let's take a closer look at the prospects for goals in this encounter.

Vllaznia

Vllaznia delivered a solid performance last season, finishing second both in the Albanian league's regular season and after the playoffs. In the playoff final, the team suffered a heavy defeat to Egnatia, losing 0-4. In the Albanian Cup, Vllaznia was also knocked out in the semifinals after a 3-4 loss to Dinamo Tirana.

In the first qualifying round of this season's Conference League, the team faced Latvian side Daugavpils. After a 0-1 home defeat, Vllaznia regrouped and pulled off a dramatic 4-2 away victory, securing their spot in the next stage.

This isn't the Albanian club's first experience in the Conference League. Back in the 2022/23 season, Vllaznia reached the second qualifying round, where they lost 0-3 away and drew 1-1 at home against Romanian side Universitatea Craiova.

Nevertheless, Vllaznia are not considered favorites against Vikingur. The Albanian side is just starting their season, and aside from the two matches against Daugavpils, they haven't played any other official games yet. Facing a Reykjavik team in top form will be a serious challenge.

Vikingur

Vikingur Reykjavik is one of Iceland's powerhouse clubs, consistently battling for the championship. Champions in 2021 and 2023, they narrowly missed out on gold last season to Breidablik, but still finished a strong second. This season, Vikingur are once again showing their quality, sitting second in the Icelandic league after 15 rounds.

The club has a stable track record in European competitions. Last season, they reached the main stage of the Conference League and even advanced to the playoffs, leaving a strong impression. In the playoffs, the Icelanders met Panathinaikos: after a 2-1 home win, they lost 0-2 away and bowed out of Europe.

In the first qualifying round, Vikingur made light work of Kosovo's Malisheva. After a narrow 1-0 away win, they put on a show at home, firing eight unanswered goals past their opponents for an emphatic 8-0 victory. As for their upcoming opponent, Vllaznia, this will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Key facts and head-to-head

Three of Vllaznia's last four matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Vikingur are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 games.

Four of Vikingur's last five away matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

This will be the first meeting ever between these teams.

Probable lineups

Vllaznia: Karri, Iago, Bajrami, Kuros, Gurishta, Kato, Krymi, Kruja, Dodaj, Balaj, Mensah.

Karri, Iago, Bajrami, Kuros, Gurishta, Kato, Krymi, Kruja, Dodaj, Balaj, Mensah. Vikingur: Jonsson, Gunnarsson, Ekrot, Thorkelsson, Atlason, Agnarsson, Hafsteinsson, Sigurdsson, Ibrahimajic, Ingimundarson, Hansen.

Vllaznia vs. Vikingur match prediction

A cautious start is expected in this tie. It's the first-ever head-to-head for both teams, and they're likely to feel each other out in the opening game. Vikingur have the comfort of a home second leg, so the Icelanders are unlikely to go all out from the start. Vllaznia, not being favorites, probably won’t risk playing too aggressively either. The Albanians will focus on a defensive approach, aiming to keep the tie alive for the return leg. All signs point to a low-scoring contest—with both sides prioritizing caution. My pick for this match: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.7.