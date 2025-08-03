RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Vitoria vs Palmeiras: will Palmeiras close the gap on the league leaders?

Vitoria vs Palmeiras: will Palmeiras close the gap on the league leaders?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Vitoria vs Palmeiras prediction Photo: https://x.com/Palmeiras
03 aug 2025, 18:30
- : -
Brazil,
In the early hours of Monday, August 4, the 18th round of Brazil’s Serie A brings us a thrilling showdown as Vitoria hosts Palmeiras. Kick-off is set for 00:30 Central European Time. Here’s our in-depth preview and prediction for the match.

Vitoria vs Palmeiras: match facts and head-to-head

  • Vitoria are unbeaten in their last four matches: one win and three draws.
  • Vitoria have managed just one win in their last ten matches.
  • Palmeiras have lost only one of their previous five games.
  • On home turf, Vitoria have won just one of their last five matches.
  • Palmeiras have conceded at least one goal in each of their last five away games.
  • Palmeiras boast the fourth-best defense in Serie A, with just 12 goals conceded.
  • Palmeiras win to nil in 46% of their matches this season, while Vitoria manage it in only 15%.
  • Vitoria have lost without scoring in 24% of their matches; for Palmeiras, that figure is 13%.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Vitoria won 2-0. Before that, Palmeiras had won three in a row.

Vitoria vs Palmeiras: match preview

Last season, Vitoria made their return to Brazil’s Serie A and put in a respectable performance, finishing 11th and earning a spot in the Copa Sudamericana. However, this campaign has been far more turbulent. Vitoria currently sit 15th in the table with 17 points from 17 matches.

The gap from the relegation zone is just two points, and with rivals having games in hand, Vitoria are already in the drop zone on points lost. Over their last ten games, they have managed just one victory, alongside five draws and four defeats.

Palmeiras, champions of Brazil in 2022 and 2023, finished second last season and are again among the front-runners for the title. The team also competed in the Club World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals. In the league, Palmeiras have played 15 matches and collected 32 points.

They trail the league leaders by only four points and have one, sometimes even two, games in hand over their closest rivals. Palmeiras have lost just one of their last five matches, and their title hopes remain very much alive.

Probable lineups

  • Vitoria: Archangel, Maicon, Lucas Halter, Ze Marcos, Caceres, Willian Oliveira, Ronald, Shafles, Renato Kayzer, Lucas Braga, Osvaldo
  • Palmeiras: Weverton, Gomez, Piquerez, Bruno Fuchs, Guiai, Lucas Evangelista, Martinez, Vitor Roque, Torres, Mauricio, Luigi Hanri

Prediction

Vitoria are struggling for consistency right now, while Palmeiras are very much in the title race. After their defeat in the previous round, Palmeiras will be determined to claim all three points here. My prediction: an away win, with odds of 1.95.

Prediction on game Win Palmeiras
Odds: 1.95
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
