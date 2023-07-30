Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 21 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 3, Estádio D. Afonso Henriques (Guimarães) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Vitoria Guimaraes will compete with Celje. The battle will start at 21:15 CET.

Vitoria Guimaraes



The club has won only once the Taça de Portugal (2013) and the Super Cup (1988) of the country. Still, it was never possible to rise higher than the 3rd place in the championship. On the other hand, “the Conquerors” are marked by stability – there was only one relegation from the Portuguese Primeira for all the time. They often finish right behind the three giants (and behind Braga, which constantly took the 4th place), which was enough for regular performances in the European competition. Moreover, it was possible to get to the group of the Europa League in 2013, 2017 and 2019. Still, then there was a pause and, being already in the Conference League in the previous summer, the team coped with Puskás Akadémia and won minimally the battle against Hajduk, which was followed by the 1-3 failure in Split. The new season started in Slovenia, where the funny duel resulted in a 4-3 victory.

Celje



The team was founded back in 1919, but in the days of Yugoslavia it was far from being impressive. At the same time, “the Yellow and Blues” never lost the so-called “registration” all the years of independence, however, they did it without showing anything special. The cup was taken only once, in 2005, and the team finally became the champion of the country after a decade and a half. Then, however, “the Counts” abruptly worsened their performance, finishing two seasons in the middle of the table. It is reasonable to mention that a new one hinted at ambitions: being under the rule of Roman Pylypchuk, the club became the vice-champion of the country. Nevertheless, it seems that this is not enough, because the management said goodbye to the specialist after a year of cooperation, replacing him with Albert Riera, who рфв won the so-called “golden double” with Olimpia from Ljubljana in the previous draw. Speaking about the new place of work, the Spanish mentor made his debut only with a 2-2 draw in the battle against modest Aluminij. Then, playing the first match with the Portuguese rival, it opened and closed the score and eventually lost – 3-4.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents played against each other for the first time in this cycle.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not doubt the victory of the Portuguese club. As a result, it is worth betting on Vitoria with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 2.01).

