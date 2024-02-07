RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Virtus Bologna vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Virtus Bologna vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

EuroLeague 09 feb 2024, 13:30 Virtus Bologna - Monaco
Bologna , PalaDozza
Monaco Monaco
Prediction on game W1(+5)
Odds: 1.58

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

In the 26nd round of the EuroLeague basketball, a match between Monaco and Virtus will take place. The meeting will be held on Friday, February 9th. The game is scheduled to start at 20:30 Central European Time.

Virtus Bologna

The team was once considered a formidable force in European basketball and even triumphed in the EuroLeague. After many years of stagnation, Virtus is gradually regaining its former glory. Over the past 3-4 years, the club has shown progress, as evidenced by its results. Bologna has become the champion of Italy and has won the EuroCup, allowing it to return to the most prestigious European tournament. Virtus is confidently moving towards the playoffs and is determined to compete for the top spots.

Monaco

The French team is somewhat similar to their upcoming opponent. The team has made great progress and strives to improve its performance with each season. After a shaky start, Monaco found its game and secured its place in the playoffs. With nine games left in the regular season, the battle is still ahead. However, the French team feels quite confident with 15 wins in 25 games.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Virtus has celebrated victory in the last 11 home games in the EuroLeague.
  • Monaco is on a four-game winning streak in EuroLeague matches.
  • In the first-round match, the Italians achieved a convincing victory with a score of 83:59.

Virtus Bologna - Monaco Prediction

Bookmakers consider the teams to be evenly matched, with the guests being slight favorites. I think we can expect an interesting match and will bet on the hosts to triumph with a handicap of +5.

