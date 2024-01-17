RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction
Virtus Bologna Virtus Bologna
EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 13:30 Virtus Bologna - ASVEL
Bologna , PalaDozza
ASVEL ASVEL
Prediction on game W1(-4.5)
Odds: 1.63

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now

As part of the 22nd round of the EuroLeague basketball, a match is scheduled between Virtus Bologna and ASVEL on Thursday, January 18. The game is set to begin at 20:30 Central European Time in Bologna.

Virtus Bologna

Virtus consistently performs well in the current EuroLeague season. After 21 rounds, Virtus is positioned in third place, just behind the Spanish giants. Interestingly, the team has lost only one match on their home court. In the Italian championship, Bologna is also among the leaders, trailing only Venice and Brescia. Similar to their EuroLeague performance, Virtus has suffered only one home-court defeat in the national league.

ASVEL

The once-grand French basketball club is going through a challenging period in its history. While ASVEL performs quite well in the French championship, ranking among the top three, their EuroLeague results leave much to be desired. ASVEL has lost 17 out of 21 matches and currently surpasses only Berlin's Alba in additional indicators.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Virtus has lost the last two EuroLeague matches.
  • ASVEL is on a series of four consecutive away defeats.
  • In the last six head-to-head encounters, the Italians emerged victorious five times.

Match Prediction - Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL

The teams show significantly different results in the EuroLeague. I believe that the hosts, playing on their home court, will be able to achieve a positive result against one of the main underdogs. My bet is on Virtus to win with a handicap of -4.5 points.

Prediction on game W1(-4.5)
Odds: 1.63

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024