Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-4.5) Odds: 1.63 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

As part of the 22nd round of the EuroLeague basketball, a match is scheduled between Virtus Bologna and ASVEL on Thursday, January 18. The game is set to begin at 20:30 Central European Time in Bologna.

Virtus Bologna

Virtus consistently performs well in the current EuroLeague season. After 21 rounds, Virtus is positioned in third place, just behind the Spanish giants. Interestingly, the team has lost only one match on their home court. In the Italian championship, Bologna is also among the leaders, trailing only Venice and Brescia. Similar to their EuroLeague performance, Virtus has suffered only one home-court defeat in the national league.

ASVEL

The once-grand French basketball club is going through a challenging period in its history. While ASVEL performs quite well in the French championship, ranking among the top three, their EuroLeague results leave much to be desired. ASVEL has lost 17 out of 21 matches and currently surpasses only Berlin's Alba in additional indicators.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Virtus has lost the last two EuroLeague matches.

ASVEL is on a series of four consecutive away defeats.

In the last six head-to-head encounters, the Italians emerged victorious five times.

Match Prediction - Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL

The teams show significantly different results in the EuroLeague. I believe that the hosts, playing on their home court, will be able to achieve a positive result against one of the main underdogs. My bet is on Virtus to win with a handicap of -4.5 points.