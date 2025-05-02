RU RU ES ES FR FR
Villarreal vs Osasuna: can Villarreal hold on to their UEFA Champions League spot?

Villarreal vs Osasuna: can Villarreal hold on to their UEFA Champions League spot?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction Getty Images
Villarreal Villarreal
LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 10:15 Villarreal - Osasuna
-
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Osasuna Osasuna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In Matchday 34 of La Liga, Villarreal will host Osasuna on Saturday, May 3. Kick-off is set for 16:15 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this clash.

Villarreal vs Osasuna: facts and head-to-head

  • Villarreal are unbeaten at home in three consecutive matches, though two of those ended in draws.
  • The Yellow Submarine have lost just twice in their last ten home outings.
  • Osasuna are on a five-game unbeaten run, having won their last three fixtures.
  • Villarreal have netted 56 goals in 33 rounds – the third-best attacking record in the league.
  • Villarreal have conceded in both halves in 21% of matches, while Osasuna have done so in 24%.
  • Both teams have won to nil in 12% of their games.
  • Both sides have also lost 15% of matches without scoring a goal.
  • The first-round encounter ended in a 2-2 draw, but Villarreal have not lost to Osasuna in their last five head-to-head meetings.

Villarreal vs Osasuna: preview

The Yellow Submarine are in the thick of the race for a UEFA Champions League berth. This season, Spain will send five teams to Europe’s premier club competition. In the previous round, Villarreal clinched a win and climbed to fifth place. They now have 55 points from 33 matches – one more than closest rivals Betis. With five rounds remaining, Villarreal face a fierce battle to secure a top-five finish. Their main weapon is attack: 56 goals scored, the third highest in La Liga.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are also fighting for a European spot. After 33 rounds, they sit eighth with 44 points. Thanks to Spain’s extra Champions League slot, eight teams now qualify for European competition instead of seven. Osasuna are in red-hot form: unbeaten in five, with three straight wins. They edge Mallorca on tiebreakers, trail seventh place by two points, and are two points clear of the team in tenth. The competition is intense.

Probable line-ups

  • Villarreal: Luis Junior; Femenía, Foyth, L. Costa, S. Cardona; Pepe, Comesaña, Parejo, Pedraza; Pérez, Baena
  • Osasuna: Herrera; Areso, U. García, Boyomo, Errando, Bretones; Ibañez, Torró, Oroz; Rubén García, Budimir

Prediction

Osasuna are in great form, but Villarreal have been solid at home. Both sides are highly motivated, but considering the hosts’ home record and attacking prowess, I’m backing the Yellow Submarine to win at odds of 1.54.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
