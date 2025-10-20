Prediction on game Win Manchester City Odds: 1.78 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, where the local side Villarreal will host Manchester City. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Spanish club has hardly impressed at the start of the Champions League. After a narrow defeat to Tottenham and a draw with Juventus, Villarreal has just one point and sits 26th in the table. The team is winless in their last five European outings and has struggled in recent encounters against Premier League sides.

The defense is particularly worrying — Villarreal have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last eleven Champions League home matches. Even on home turf, the Yellow Submarine fails to inspire: only two wins in their last eleven home games in the competition. Their squad situation is further complicated by the absence of several defenders, which could be telling against one of Europe’s most potent attacks.

The Citizens have collected four points from their opening two fixtures and remain unbeaten. After kicking off with a win over Napoli, they were held to a draw by Monaco, conceding in the dying minutes. Nevertheless, Man City continue to play high-level football, especially going forward.

That said, their away form is patchy — City are winless in their last five Champions League matches on the road. Still, under Guardiola, they traditionally fare well against Spanish opposition, winning five of their last six group stage encounters.

Probable lineups

Villarreal: Luis Junior, Rafa Marín, Sergi Cardona, Santiago Mouriño, Renato Veiga, Dani Parejo, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan, Georges Mikautadze, Nicolas Pépé

Luis Junior, Rafa Marín, Sergi Cardona, Santiago Mouriño, Renato Veiga, Dani Parejo, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Tajon Buchanan, Georges Mikautadze, Nicolas Pépé Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly, Nico González, Tijjani Reijnders, Oscar Bobb, Savio, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

Villarreal are winless in their last 5 Champions League matches.

Man City are winless away from home in their last 5 Champions League games.

In their last meeting in Villarreal, City won 3-0.

Prediction

Backing the visitors seems logical given Villarreal’s defensive woes and inconsistent Champions League form. Despite their away struggles, Pep Guardiola’s side boasts a stronger squad and a formidable attacking unit. Our pick: “Manchester City to win” at odds of 1.78.