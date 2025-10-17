ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Villarreal vs Betis: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place?

Villarreal vs Betis: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Real Betis prediction Photo: https://x.com/RealBetis
Villarreal Villarreal
LaLiga Spain (Round 9) 18 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Real Betis Real Betis
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.56
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 9 in La Liga sees Villarreal host Real Betis. The clash is set for Saturday, October 18, with kickoff at 18:30 CET. Here’s my preview and betting insight for this intriguing encounter.

Villarreal vs Betis: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Villarreal are winless in their last two matches.
  • Betis have won three in a row and are unbeaten in six consecutive games.
  • Betis are on a remarkable scoring streak of 36 straight matches — their last goalless outing came back in February 2025.
  • Villarreal have scored at least once in each of their last five matches.
  • Villarreal remain unbeaten at home this season.
  • Betis have yet to lose an away match in the current campaign.
  • Both sides have kept three clean sheets in their last ten games.
  • Betis have not lost a single match this season without scoring.
  • Villarreal won the most recent head-to-head meeting 2–1.

Villarreal vs Betis: Match Preview

Villarreal suffered a setback in their last outing before the international break, losing 1–3 away to Real Madrid. Despite that defeat, the Yellow Submarine remain in La Liga’s top three. Their other loss came against Atlético Madrid, while they drew with Celta Vigo. Marcelino’s side sit third in the table with 16 points from eight rounds — just one point ahead of their closest pursuer.

That pursuer happens to be Betis. Under Manuel Pellegrini, the Andalusian club had a shaky start to the season, drawing three of their first five matches, losing one, and winning one. However, they have since found their rhythm, stringing together three straight victories to climb to fourth place with 15 points from eight matches. Betis are just one point behind Villarreal and two points clear of a tightly packed chasing group, making this fixture crucial for both teams in the race for the top three.

Probable Lineups

  • Villarreal: Tenas; Navarro, Veiga, Marin, Cardona; Buchanan, Comesaña, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Pepe
  • Betis: Lopez; Bellerín, Natan, Gomez, Rodriguez; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Prediction

This is a pivotal game for both sides, who are in fine form and playing attractive football. It promises to be a balanced and entertaining contest between two evenly matched teams. My betting recommendation: both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.56
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kenya Police vs Al Hilal Omdurman prediction CAF Champions League Today, 08:00 Police FC vs Al-Hilal Omdurman prediction and H2H — 17 October 2025 Kenya Police Odds: 1.47 Al Hilal Omdurman Recommended Mostbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Egypt Premier League: Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Wadi Degla FC Odds: 2.36 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1xBet
US Monastir vs JS Kabylie prediction CAF Champions League Today, 10:00 Monastir vs Kabylie prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17 October 2025 US Monastir Odds: 1.6 JS Kabylie Bet now Melbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Egypt Premier League: Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Enppi Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 3.34 ENPPI Recommended 1xBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Real Madrid prediction and H2H – October 17, 2025 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:30 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.7 Panathinaikos Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:30 Monaco vs Valencia prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.53 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 18 oct 2025, 07:30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 2.01 Chelsea Bet now Mostbet
Sevilla vs Mallorca prediction LaLiga Spain 18 oct 2025, 08:00 Sevilla vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 18 October 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.67 Mallorca Bet now Melbet
Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction Serie A Italy 18 oct 2025, 09:00 Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.75 Sassuolo Recommended Melbet
Wolfsburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart: Can Wolfsburg End Their Losing Streak? Wolfsburg Odds: 1.66 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
FC Koln vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 18 oct 2025, 09:30 Cologne vs Augsburg: H2H, line-ups, and match prediction — October 18, 2025 FC Koln Odds: 1.57 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores