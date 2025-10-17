Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 9 in La Liga sees Villarreal host Real Betis. The clash is set for Saturday, October 18, with kickoff at 18:30 CET. Here’s my preview and betting insight for this intriguing encounter.

Villarreal vs Betis: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Villarreal are winless in their last two matches.

Betis have won three in a row and are unbeaten in six consecutive games.

Betis are on a remarkable scoring streak of 36 straight matches — their last goalless outing came back in February 2025.

Villarreal have scored at least once in each of their last five matches.

Villarreal remain unbeaten at home this season.

Betis have yet to lose an away match in the current campaign.

Both sides have kept three clean sheets in their last ten games.

Betis have not lost a single match this season without scoring.

Villarreal won the most recent head-to-head meeting 2–1.

Villarreal vs Betis: Match Preview

Villarreal suffered a setback in their last outing before the international break, losing 1–3 away to Real Madrid. Despite that defeat, the Yellow Submarine remain in La Liga’s top three. Their other loss came against Atlético Madrid, while they drew with Celta Vigo. Marcelino’s side sit third in the table with 16 points from eight rounds — just one point ahead of their closest pursuer.

That pursuer happens to be Betis. Under Manuel Pellegrini, the Andalusian club had a shaky start to the season, drawing three of their first five matches, losing one, and winning one. However, they have since found their rhythm, stringing together three straight victories to climb to fourth place with 15 points from eight matches. Betis are just one point behind Villarreal and two points clear of a tightly packed chasing group, making this fixture crucial for both teams in the race for the top three.

Probable Lineups

Villarreal: Tenas; Navarro, Veiga, Marin, Cardona; Buchanan, Comesaña, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Pepe

Betis: Lopez; Bellerín, Natan, Gomez, Rodriguez; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Prediction

This is a pivotal game for both sides, who are in fine form and playing attractive football. It promises to be a balanced and entertaining contest between two evenly matched teams. My betting recommendation: both teams to score.