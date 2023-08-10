RU RU
Main Predictions Villarreal vs Betis predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023

Villarreal vs Betis predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023

Villarreal Villarreal
LaLiga Spain 13 aug 2023, 13:30 Villarreal - Real Betis
-
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Real Betis Real Betis
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On August 13, Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Villarreal will compete with Betis. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Villarreal


The club started the previous season, like the other ones, under the rule of Emery. Still, Unai was called to return to the English Premier League, and he agreed to lead Aston Villa in the autumn. In fact, the specialist, who had suddenly fled to Birmingham, was urgently replaced by Quique Setien, who had left a rather controversial impression of his work. On the one hand, it turned out to rise with “the Yellow Submarine” to the 5th place. On the other hand, the dispute for the 4th, “Champion League” position was lost to Real Sociedad; to tell the truth, that happened without much chance (the final gap was 7 points – 64 against 71). Moreover, it turned out to make good money on Pau Torres, Nicholas Jackson, Chukwueze, and Dia and Morales, who had not played, were bought out by their teams for good money before the start of the new temporada. Still, will Sørloth, Denis Suarez and the company taken in their place be enough to at least keep the level of “the Submariners”?

Betis


The team has been playing under the rule of Manuel Pellegrini since 2020. He immediately gave the result, returning the ambitious project to the European competition. Speaking about 2022, it managed to win the Spanish Cup and rise to the 5th place in the Primera. Everyone expected to enter the Champions League, taking into account the failure of neighbouring Sevilla, in the next temporada. Still, “the Green and Whites” were not stable enough themselves and even lost their positions in the very end – as a result, they finished behind Villarreal. It is all the more important for the Chilean specialist to show that his work can still be useful, and he has not passed his peak in the current project. Moreover, the higher mentioned task will have to be done without such players as Lainez and Canales... At the same time, Collado, Bellerin and Isco are available, and if they play, the team will potentially become stronger.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the previous season, Betis was stronger – a 1-0 success at the home arena and a 1-1 draw on the away field.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider Villarreal, which will play at the home stadium, to be the clear favourite of the following battle. Still, there will be a lot of struggle, but hardly an abundance of goals – thus, we bet on “total: under 3.0” (odd: 1.67).

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.67

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Nice Odds: 1.6 Lille Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023 Burnley Odds: 1.73 Manchester City Bet now MelBet
Nice vs Lille predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Nice vs Lille predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Nice Odds: 2.07 Lille Bet now MelBet
Burnley vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Burnley vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Burnley Odds: 2.05 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia 11 August 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia 11 August 2023 Sevilla Odds: 1.98 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:20 Legendary Eden Hazard received offers from three clubs Football news Today, 13:57 Borussia Mönchengladbach staged a scoring extravaganza in the German Cup match Football news Today, 12:52 Real Madrid enter the fight for the star of the national team of Morocco Football news Today, 07:00 Another Liverpool star travels to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:00 Courtois spoke about his serious injury Football news Today, 05:00 Tottenham allowed Kane to leave: new details Football news Today, 04:00 Marcelo received a serious disqualification for a terrible foul on an opponent Football news Today, 03:00 Ex-star of Shakhtar got a job in Turkey Football news Today, 01:55 Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia bought one of the leaders of Roma Football news Today, 01:35 Talented rookie "Real" will miss a month and a half due to a knee injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023 Football Today Nice vs Lille predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football Today Burnley vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia 11 August 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Valencia predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs West Ham United 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023