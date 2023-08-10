Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 13, Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Villarreal will compete with Betis. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Villarreal



The club started the previous season, like the other ones, under the rule of Emery. Still, Unai was called to return to the English Premier League, and he agreed to lead Aston Villa in the autumn. In fact, the specialist, who had suddenly fled to Birmingham, was urgently replaced by Quique Setien, who had left a rather controversial impression of his work. On the one hand, it turned out to rise with “the Yellow Submarine” to the 5th place. On the other hand, the dispute for the 4th, “Champion League” position was lost to Real Sociedad; to tell the truth, that happened without much chance (the final gap was 7 points – 64 against 71). Moreover, it turned out to make good money on Pau Torres, Nicholas Jackson, Chukwueze, and Dia and Morales, who had not played, were bought out by their teams for good money before the start of the new temporada. Still, will Sørloth, Denis Suarez and the company taken in their place be enough to at least keep the level of “the Submariners”?

Betis



The team has been playing under the rule of Manuel Pellegrini since 2020. He immediately gave the result, returning the ambitious project to the European competition. Speaking about 2022, it managed to win the Spanish Cup and rise to the 5th place in the Primera. Everyone expected to enter the Champions League, taking into account the failure of neighbouring Sevilla, in the next temporada. Still, “the Green and Whites” were not stable enough themselves and even lost their positions in the very end – as a result, they finished behind Villarreal. It is all the more important for the Chilean specialist to show that his work can still be useful, and he has not passed his peak in the current project. Moreover, the higher mentioned task will have to be done without such players as Lainez and Canales... At the same time, Collado, Bellerin and Isco are available, and if they play, the team will potentially become stronger.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, Betis was stronger – a 1-0 success at the home arena and a 1-1 draw on the away field.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Villarreal, which will play at the home stadium, to be the clear favourite of the following battle. Still, there will be a lot of struggle, but hardly an abundance of goals – thus, we bet on “total: under 3.0” (odd: 1.67).

