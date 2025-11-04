Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.67 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On November 6, 2025, in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Viktoria Plzen will host Fenerbahce. Kick-off is scheduled for 22:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the key details and best bets for this match.

Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen approach this Europa League fixture in excellent form. Over the weekend, they earned a 2–1 away victory against Teplice in the Czech league, extending their winning streak to five consecutive matches across all competitions. Overall, the team are now unbeaten in seven straight games, with six wins and one draw.

In the Czech First League, Plzen currently sit 4th in the standings after 14 rounds with 25 points — five behind leaders Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague. They have scored 25 goals so far this season, the second-best attacking record in the league, behind only Sparta.

At home, Viktoria Plzen have also been strong. In their last seven home fixtures in all competitions, they have recorded five wins, one draw, and just one defeat.

In Europe, Plzen’s performances have been equally impressive. After failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Czech side have been performing strongly in the Europa League group stage, remaining unbeaten after three matches. They started with a 1–1 draw away to Ferencváros, then earned back-to-back wins — 3–0 at home against Malmö and 2–1 away against Roma. As a result, they currently occupy 5th place in the overall group standings.

As for previous home meetings with Fenerbahçe, the teams last faced each other in the 2013 Europa League round of 16, when Plzen lost 0–1 at home.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce also come into this match in strong and confident form. Over their last seven matches in all competitions, the Turkish side have recorded six wins and one draw. In their most recent Super Lig fixture, Fenerbahce claimed a thrilling 3–2 away victory over Besiktas. In the Turkish Super Lig, the team currently sit second in the standings, trailing leaders Galatasaray by four points.

In European competition, Fenerbahce failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after losing to Benfica in the playoffs. Their Europa League campaign also started poorly with a 1–3 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. However, they quickly bounced back with two home wins — 2–1 against Nice and 1–0 against Stuttgart. As a result, Fenerbahce currently sit 14th in the overall Europa League standings.

Away from home, Fenerbahce have been solid — over their last six away matches in all competitions, they have recorded three wins, two draws, and just one defeat.

In head-to-head history, Fenerbahce hold the advantage. The teams have met twice before, with the Turkish club winning once and drawing once.

Probable Lineups

Viktoria Plzen: Jedlicka, Jemelka, Dweh, Palusha, Doski, Cerv, Zeljkovic, Memic, Souare, Adu, Durosinmi

Jedlicka, Jemelka, Dweh, Palusha, Doski, Cerv, Zeljkovic, Memic, Souare, Adu, Durosinmi Fenerbahce: Ederson, Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Brown, Alvarez, Yuksek, Akturkoglu, Asensio, Nene, En Nesyri

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Viktoria Plzen have won 6 of their last 7 matches.

Viktoria Plzen scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Fenerbahce have won 6 of their last 7 matches.

Fenerbahce scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Viktoria Plzen — Fenerbahce Prediction

We expect a very interesting and competitive clash between two teams in excellent form. Both sides come into this match with strong unbeaten runs and solid positions in their domestic leagues. In the Europa League, both have earned two victories so far — though Viktoria Plzen remain unbeaten, unlike Fenerbahce. Plzen have been extremely strong at home, while Fenerbahce boast a more balanced and experienced squad. We expect a balanced game, with both sides generating numerous scoring opportunities. My bet for this match: Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.67.