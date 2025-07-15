RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vikingur vs Malisheva prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Vikingur vs Malisheva prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Vikingur Reykjavik vs Malisheva prediction Photo: https://x.com/vikingurfc/Author unknownn
Vikingur Reykjavik
17 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Reykjavik, Vikingsvoellur
Malisheva
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

The second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round between Icelandic side Vikingur and Kosovo’s Malisheva will take place on July 17 in Reykjavik. The first encounter ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for Vikingur. Let’s break down the teams’ attacking prospects for this decisive clash.

Vikingur

Reykjavik’s Vikingur is one of Iceland’s top clubs, consistently challenging for the championship. They claimed league titles in 2021 and 2023, and while they lost out on gold to Breidablik last season, they still secured an impressive second-place finish. This year, Vikingur are once again in commanding form, leading the Icelandic league after 14 rounds, three points clear of their closest rivals.

The club boasts solid experience in European competitions. Last season, they reached the group stage of the Conference League and even advanced to the playoffs, earning widespread respect. In the playoffs, Vikingur faced Panathinaikos: after winning 2-1 at home, they narrowly lost 0-2 away and concluded their European campaign.

This season, Vikingur opened with a hard-fought but deserved 1-0 win away to Kosovo’s Malisheva. The Icelanders controlled proceedings, created more chances, and deservedly came away with a solid result they’ll look to build on at home.

Malisheva

Malisheva is a young but ambitious club from Kosovo, founded only in 2016. In a short time, they’ve risen from the third division to become one of the national league’s frontrunners. Since 2019, they’ve played in the top flight, and over the last two seasons have achieved notable success: fourth place last year, and climbing to third this season.

Thanks to these results, Malisheva earned the right to represent Kosovo in European competition. In the 2023/24 season, they debuted in the Conference League qualifiers, facing Montenegro’s Buducnost. After a 1-0 home win, they couldn’t hold onto their advantage, losing the return leg 0-3.

Now, Malisheva faces a similar challenge — but the situation is even tougher: a 0-1 home defeat in the first leg against experienced Vikingur means they travel to Reykjavik with a mountain to climb. The Kosovans head to Iceland with no margin for error, and will need to give their all against a club that feels right at home in European competitions.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Vikingur have won 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Vikingur have won their last 10 home games.
  • Vikingur have scored first in 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • Malisheva have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • The first match between these teams ended in a 1-0 win for Vikingur.

Probable lineups

  • Vikingur: Jonsson, Gunnarsson, Thorkelsson, Ekroth, Vatnhamar, Ibragimajic, Hafsteinsson, Ingimundarson, Hansen, Sigurdsson, Gudjonsson.
  • Malisheva: Avdili, Pira, Kryeziu, Djaka, Veliu, Brruti, Vitisha, Ndjiki, Bunjaku, Ibishi, Hulani.

Prediction for Vikingur vs Malisheva

Expect an exciting and high-scoring encounter. Vikingur are seasoned European campaigners and especially dominant at home, where they tend to score freely. With only a narrow lead after the first game, Malisheva will have to play more open football to get back into the tie. That, in turn, could lead to plenty of chances and goals. My tip for this match: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.57.

