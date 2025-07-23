RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg?

Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg?

Viking
24 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Stavanger, Lyse Arena
Koper
In the first match of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, Norwegian side Viking will host Slovenian club Koper on home turf. Here’s our match preview and prediction for the clash taking place on Thursday, July 24.

Viking vs Koper: match preview

The Norwegian club finished last season in third place, earning a shot at reaching the Conference League group stage. In Norway’s Eliteserien, the season is in full swing and Viking are sitting atop the league table. However, they’ve hit a rough patch, losing three games in a row: one defeat in the Cup and two in the league. Currently, Viking are five points ahead of second place, but with more matches played than anyone else—17—so in terms of points dropped, they’re only third. The team urgently needs to regroup if they hope to advance to the next qualifying round.

Koper also finished third in the Slovenian PrvaLiga and have already begun their Conference League campaign. In the first round, they faced Zeljeznicar: the first leg ended 1-1, but Koper secured a 3-1 victory at home in the return leg to progress. Koper have also kicked off their domestic league, starting with a 2-1 win in the opening round. During preseason, the team played four friendlies, recording two wins and two defeats.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Viking have lost three consecutive matches.
  • Koper are unbeaten in their last three games: one draw and two wins.
  • Koper have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches.
  • These teams have never met before.

Probable lineups

  • Viking: Klaesson, Haugen, Bertelsen, Haugen, Heggheim, Falchener, Hansen, Bell, Kristiansen, Kvia-Egeskog, Trpic
  • Koper: Jurhar, Mittendorfer, Curcio, Mijailovic, Pabai, Tomek, Longonda, Mansieri, Ilicic, Juric, Matondo

Prediction

Viking aren’t in top form right now, but they have the advantage of match fitness as the Norwegian season is in full flow. Plus, they play at home. I expect them to secure a win in this encounter and I’m backing Viking’s individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.65.

