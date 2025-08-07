Prediction on game Win Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.58 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 8, the final of the tournament in Montreal will feature a clash between Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka. Here’s my take on a potential bet for this highly anticipated showdown.

Victoria Mboko

The Canadian tennis sensation is having the tournament of her life; in comparison, her five ITF titles seem modest. Mboko is set to turn 19 this month and is currently ranked 85th in the world, despite starting the season in the 400s.

In the opening round, she overcame Australian Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-3, then dispatched experienced American Sofia Kenin 6-2, 6-3. Next came a comeback victory over Czech Marie Bouzkova—1-6, 6-3, 6-0. Her standout win was against world No. 2 Coco Gauff—6-1, 6-4, and she breezed past Spain’s Buzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. The toughest test came in the semis against the formidable Elena Rybakina—1-6, 7-5, 7-6, where Mboko even saved a match point in the third set.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese superstar always draws attention, and for good reason—she’s a former world No. 1 and a four-time Grand Slam champion. For the first time since her maternity break, Osaka is producing such a dominant run, standing just one win away from a major title.

In Montreal, Osaka opened with a win over the little-known Arango—6-4, 6-2. In the second round, she was on the brink of elimination, saving three match points against Samsonova before prevailing 4-6, 7-6, 6-3. She followed up with a convincing victory over Jelena Ostapenko—6-2, 6-4, then demolished another Latvian, Anastasija Sevastova—6-0, 6-1. The experienced Elina Svitolina was no obstacle—6-2, 6-2. In the semifinals, the Japanese ace overcame Clara Tauson—7-6, 6-2.

Match facts

Mboko has won 33 of 36 hard-court matches this season, though most were at lower-tier tournaments.

Osaka has played 21 matches on hard courts, claiming 16 victories.

The odds for the match are as follows: Mboko to win – 2.5, Osaka to win – 1.58.

Prediction

These two have never faced each other before, largely because Mboko has rarely competed at this elite level. Bookmakers have Osaka as the favorite in this matchup. Expect a thrilling and hard-fought encounter—classic experience versus youth. I believe Osaka’s wealth of big-match experience will see her through, even as the crowd rallies behind Mboko. My pick: a straight win for Osaka.