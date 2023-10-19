Verona vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Verona vs SSC Napoli prediction
Verona Verona
Serie A Italy 21 oct 2023, 09:00 Verona - SSC Napoli
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Verona will compete with Napoli as part of the 9th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will take place at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on October 21 and will start at 15:00 CET.

Verona


Speaking about the previous season, Verona finished in the 18th position and was saved only in the “transition” battle against Spezia, managing to maintain the so-called residence in the elite division of the country. Prior to that, the team has finished in the middle of the table for three years.

Verona started the new championship under the rule of Marco Baroni. It immediately began to collect the points, having taken the victories in the confrontations with Roma (2-1) and Empoli (1-0), as well as a draw in the struggle with Bologna. The club lost the matches against strong Sassuolo, Atalanta and Milan.

The higher mentioned results made the team stall a little, and it is now in the 16th place in the standings.

Napoli


“The Parthenopeans” won the third Scudetto in their history in the previous season – that mission had been completed long before the end of the championship. The team, led by Luciano Spalletti, looked excellent and swept away all opponents on its way.

The Italian specialist had left his position (due to the disagreements with the management) and had been replaced by Rudi Garcia before the start of the new season. Being under the leadership of the new coach, Napoli does not look so intimidating yet. Speaking about the beginning of the championship, the team has got 14 points and ranks as the fifth one in the Serie A table.

A pleasant note is that Kvaratskhelia has finally scored, and Osimhen continues to do this. However, the Nigerian footballer has been injured in a match for his national team and will not help the club in the following battle.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Verona is unbeaten in six matches in a row.
• Napoli lost in two previous games.
• The opponents have scored at least 2 goals in 12 previous matches on the field of Verona.

Prediction


Being under the leadership of Rudi Garcia, Napoli does not look as powerful as in the previous season, which means Verona will try to impose a struggle. My bet is “both teams to score: yes”.

