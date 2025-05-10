Verona vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 11, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A’s 36th round will take place on Sunday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, where the local side Verona hosts Lecce. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Paolo Zanetti’s squad continues to struggle in Serie A. In the previous round, Verona put up a fight away against Inter, but ultimately couldn’t avoid defeat (0-1). That result marked their third consecutive league setback, and their goalless streak has now reached four matches. Currently, the Gialloblu have 32 points and sit 15th in the standings. Victory in this upcoming fixture would guarantee their top-flight status for next season.

Home performances have also been disappointing for the fans: Verona have managed just one win in their last 11 matches on their own turf (three draws and seven defeats). Additionally, they share the undesirable title of the league’s leakiest defense with Monza, both having conceded 63 goals so far this season.

Marco Giampaolo’s men also continue to stumble in Serie A. Last round, Lecce lost at home to a powerful Napoli side (0-1), extending their winless run to 12 games (four draws, eight losses). Once again, they failed to find the net — making it the seventh time in that stretch they’ve been shut out. In the league table, Lecce currently cling to 17th place with 27 points, but their cushion over the drop zone is razor-thin — just a single point.

It’s worth noting that Lecce remain the lowest-scoring team in the league with just 24 goals. Their away form is equally concerning: four defeats in their last seven road games (two draws and just one win). Small wonder that away trips remain a major headache for Giampaolo.

Probable line-ups

Verona : Lorenzo Montipò – Flavius Daniliuc, Domagoj Bradarić, Martin Frese – Jackson Tchatchoua, Nicolas Valentini, Ondrej Duda, Suat Serdar – Cheick Niasse, Tomáš Suslov, Amin Sarr

: Lecce: Wladimiro Falcone – Antonino Gallo, Federico Baschirotto, Kialonda Gaspar, Frédéric Guilbert – Lassana Coulibaly, Baltazar Pierre, Mohamed Kaba, Jesper Karlsson, Santiago Pierotti – Nikola Krstovic.

Match facts and head-to-head

In the reverse fixture, Lecce edged Verona at home 1-0

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in just one out of the last five meetings

Both teams to score has only come through in one of the previous five matchups

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the home side, with Verona’s odds around 2.20. In their last ten home games against Lecce, Verona have lost just once, claiming five wins. We believe that “Verona to win with a 0 handicap” at odds of 1.60 is a solid pick here.