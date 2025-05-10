RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Verona vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 11, 2025

Verona vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 11, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Verona vs Lecce prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Verona Verona
Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 09:00 Verona - Lecce
-
- : -
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Lecce Lecce
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A’s 36th round will take place on Sunday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, where the local side Verona hosts Lecce. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Paolo Zanetti’s squad continues to struggle in Serie A. In the previous round, Verona put up a fight away against Inter, but ultimately couldn’t avoid defeat (0-1). That result marked their third consecutive league setback, and their goalless streak has now reached four matches. Currently, the Gialloblu have 32 points and sit 15th in the standings. Victory in this upcoming fixture would guarantee their top-flight status for next season.

Home performances have also been disappointing for the fans: Verona have managed just one win in their last 11 matches on their own turf (three draws and seven defeats). Additionally, they share the undesirable title of the league’s leakiest defense with Monza, both having conceded 63 goals so far this season.

Marco Giampaolo’s men also continue to stumble in Serie A. Last round, Lecce lost at home to a powerful Napoli side (0-1), extending their winless run to 12 games (four draws, eight losses). Once again, they failed to find the net — making it the seventh time in that stretch they’ve been shut out. In the league table, Lecce currently cling to 17th place with 27 points, but their cushion over the drop zone is razor-thin — just a single point.

It’s worth noting that Lecce remain the lowest-scoring team in the league with just 24 goals. Their away form is equally concerning: four defeats in their last seven road games (two draws and just one win). Small wonder that away trips remain a major headache for Giampaolo.

Probable line-ups

  • Verona: Lorenzo Montipò – Flavius Daniliuc, Domagoj Bradarić, Martin Frese – Jackson Tchatchoua, Nicolas Valentini, Ondrej Duda, Suat Serdar – Cheick Niasse, Tomáš Suslov, Amin Sarr
  • Lecce: Wladimiro Falcone – Antonino Gallo, Federico Baschirotto, Kialonda Gaspar, Frédéric Guilbert – Lassana Coulibaly, Baltazar Pierre, Mohamed Kaba, Jesper Karlsson, Santiago Pierotti – Nikola Krstovic.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the reverse fixture, Lecce edged Verona at home 1-0
  • The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in just one out of the last five meetings
  • Both teams to score has only come through in one of the previous five matchups

Prediction

The bookmakers favor the home side, with Verona’s odds around 2.20. In their last ten home games against Lecce, Verona have lost just once, claiming five wins. We believe that “Verona to win with a 0 handicap” at odds of 1.60 is a solid pick here.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Recommended 1Win
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Brest vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Brest Odds: 1.75 Lille Bet now 1Win
Le Havre vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Le Havre Odds: 1.5 Marseille Recommended 1Win
Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Philadelphia Union Odds: 1.69 Columbus Crew Bet now 22Bet
FC Cincinnati vs Austin FC prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 Cincinnati vs Austin prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 FC Cincinnati Odds: 1.77 Austin FC Bet now 1xBet
New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA 10 may 2025, 19:30 New York Red Bulls vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025 New York Red Bulls Odds: 1.7 LA Galaxy Recommended 1Win
CF America vs Pachuca prediction Liga MX Mexico 10 may 2025, 23:10 America vs Pachuca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 CF America Odds: 1.68 Pachuca Bet now 22Bet
Udinese vs Monza prediction Serie A Italy 11 may 2025, 06:30 Udinese vs Monza prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.95 Monza Bet now 22Bet
Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 11 may 2025, 07:00 Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: Should we expect a high-scoring clash for the Champions League spot? Newcastle Odds: 1.57 Chelsea Recommended Melbet
Gent vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 11 may 2025, 07:30 Gent vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Gent Odds: 1.58 Royal Antwerp Bet now Melbet
Feyenoord vs PSV Eindhoven prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 11 may 2025, 08:30 Feyenoord vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 11, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.61 PSV Eindhoven Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:10 Driussi Doubtful for Barracas Clash as Gallardo Manages River’s Fatigue Football news Today, 20:45 Mascherano Considers Playing Messi as Striker in Suárez’s Absence at Inter Miami Football news Today, 20:20 Cruz Azul Coach Vicente Sánchez Says Small Details Will Decide Second Leg Against León Football news Today, 19:45 FC Cincinnati Finalizing Deal to Sign MLS Legend Kei Kamara Football news Today, 19:15 Pope Leo XIV’s Alleged Support for Alianza Lima Sparks Buzz in Peru Football news Today, 19:08 Zamalek's streak of draws continues despite a change in coaching staff! Football news Today, 18:50 David Beckham’s MLS Gamble Transformed Soccer in the United States Football news Today, 18:35 Carlos Alberto Rekindles De Arrascaeta Feud After Flamengo’s Libertadores Draw Football news Today, 18:05 Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team Football news Today, 17:45 Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores