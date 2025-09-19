Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the clashes of Serie A matchday 4 will take place on Saturday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, where the local side Verona will host Turin giants Juventus. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Verona have yet to find their winning rhythm and continue to drop points as the new season unfolds. Paolo Zanetti’s squad once again failed to score against Cremonese, and overall their attack looks among the weakest in Serie A. Defensively, things are somewhat better — the club rarely concedes more than once per game, but that’s not enough to secure full points.

Verona’s home form is a real concern — seven games without a win on their own turf speaks for itself. Even against less formidable opponents, the Gialloblu struggle to convert their limited chances. Expecting an attacking breakthrough from this side against one of the league’s leaders would be overly optimistic.

Juventus, on the other hand, put on a spectacular show against Inter, winning 4-3 and proving their offensive capabilities. But playing away is a different story for the Bianconeri. Away from their home ground, they score significantly less and prefer a pragmatic approach, focusing on results rather than entertainment.

Despite their current winning streak, Juventus have not been prolific on the road — scoring no more than once in 7 of their last 8 away matches. The team knows how to get the job done while maintaining defensive solidity. This approach could prove effective once again against a modest Verona side.

Probable lineups

Verona : Montipò, Nunez, Nelsson, Belgali, Bradaric, Serdar, Berned, Gagliardini, Frese, Orban, Giovane

: Montipò, Nunez, Nelsson, Belgali, Bradaric, Serdar, Berned, Gagliardini, Frese, Orban, Giovane Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Kelly, Koopmeiners, Vlahovic, Yildiz

Match facts and head-to-head

Juventus have won 5 Serie A matches in a row.

Verona are winless in their last 7 home league games.

In 6 of Verona’s last 8 home fixtures, there have been no more than 2 goals scored.

Prediction

The teams’ form and head-to-head stats suggest a cautious game is likely. Given Verona’s lack of firepower and Juventus’ conservative away strategy, a low-scoring affair seems logical. The bet: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.74.