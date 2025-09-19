RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Verona vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Verona vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Verona vs Juventus prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Verona Verona
Serie A Italy (Round 4) 20 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Juventus Juventus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the clashes of Serie A matchday 4 will take place on Saturday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, where the local side Verona will host Turin giants Juventus. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

Verona have yet to find their winning rhythm and continue to drop points as the new season unfolds. Paolo Zanetti’s squad once again failed to score against Cremonese, and overall their attack looks among the weakest in Serie A. Defensively, things are somewhat better — the club rarely concedes more than once per game, but that’s not enough to secure full points.

Verona’s home form is a real concern — seven games without a win on their own turf speaks for itself. Even against less formidable opponents, the Gialloblu struggle to convert their limited chances. Expecting an attacking breakthrough from this side against one of the league’s leaders would be overly optimistic.

Juventus, on the other hand, put on a spectacular show against Inter, winning 4-3 and proving their offensive capabilities. But playing away is a different story for the Bianconeri. Away from their home ground, they score significantly less and prefer a pragmatic approach, focusing on results rather than entertainment.

Despite their current winning streak, Juventus have not been prolific on the road — scoring no more than once in 7 of their last 8 away matches. The team knows how to get the job done while maintaining defensive solidity. This approach could prove effective once again against a modest Verona side.

Probable lineups

  • Verona: Montipò, Nunez, Nelsson, Belgali, Bradaric, Serdar, Berned, Gagliardini, Frese, Orban, Giovane
  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Gatti, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Kelly, Koopmeiners, Vlahovic, Yildiz

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Juventus have won 5 Serie A matches in a row.
  • Verona are winless in their last 7 home league games.
  • In 6 of Verona’s last 8 home fixtures, there have been no more than 2 goals scored.

Prediction

The teams’ form and head-to-head stats suggest a cautious game is likely. Given Verona’s lack of firepower and Juventus’ conservative away strategy, a low-scoring affair seems logical. The bet: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.74.

