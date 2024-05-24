Verona vs Inter prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.76 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the context of the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, a match between Verona and Inter will take place. The meeting will be held on Sunday, May 26th. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here's the prediction from Dailysports.

Verona

Verona has struggled to make much of an impact this season. However, the main goal of the team has been achieved, and they will also compete in Serie A next season.

Verona has looked decent in matches against direct competitors, as evidenced by their recent victories over Udinese and Salernitana. Against top teams, however, Marco Baroni's team finds it incredibly difficult to earn points. It's also worth noting their low goal-scoring record - just 36 goals in 37 matches.

Inter

Simone Inzaghi's side has long been focused on the offseason, as they have no tournament motivation in the final stages of the season, finishing the championship as 20-time champions of Italy.

In their recent games, Inter has shown inconsistent results. They unexpectedly lost to Sassuolo, but then secured a draw against Lazio in the last minutes. Between these matches, there was a crushing 5-0 victory over Frosinone.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

Verona has scored in nine consecutive home matches.

Inter has not played a draw in away matches this year.

Verona has not defeated Inter since 1992.

Verona vs Inter Prediction

Both teams no longer need anything in terms of competing for positions in the league table. I don't think they'll treat fans to a high-scoring game, so I'll bet on under 3 goals total.