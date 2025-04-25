RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Verona vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025

Verona vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Verona vs Cagliari prediction Photo: https://x.com/CagliariCalcio
Verona Verona
Serie A Italy 28 apr 2025, 14:45 Verona - Cagliari
-
- : -
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Cagliari Cagliari
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On April 28, 2025, a match of the 34th round of the Italian Serie A will take place in Verona at the "Marc Antonio Bentegodi", where Verona and Cagliari will face off. There is confidence that this match will be low-scoring.

Verona

Verona currently occupies the 14th position in the standings with 32 points — one position lower than at the end of last season when the "Gialloblu" finished 13th with 38 points. However, the current situation looks quite workable in terms of the fight for survival.

Over the last five seasons in Serie A, a clear trend can be observed: 36 points are usually enough to retain elite status. As a benchmark in the current season, Venezia, who holds the 18th position with 25 points with 5 rounds to go, can be considered. Thus, Verona needs to gain another 4–5 points to feel relatively safe.

In recent matches, there is a clear trend towards improving the defensive actions of Paolo Zanetti's team. Although over the course of the season, the team remains the worst in terms of goals conceded (60), in the last 5 rounds, the "Gialloblu" have conceded only 2 goals — one of the best indicators among all league participants during this period. Against this positive background, Verona managed to earn 6 points, suffering only one defeat. Moreover, in three of these five matches, the team managed to keep a clean sheet.

Cagliari

Cagliari is in close proximity to the relegation zone — the gap from 18th-placed Venezia is only 5 points. Interestingly, the team finished last season in the same 16th position they currently hold, indicating stability but not progress in results.

Cagliari's strength remains in picking up points against opponents of equal or lower level. In matches against Monza, Empoli, and Genoa, the team managed to earn 5 points, demonstrating a pragmatic approach and concentration. However, against this backdrop, there are completely disastrous results in matches against teams from the upper part of the table. In recent encounters with more prestigious opponents, Cagliari invariably loses.

An additional worrying factor could be Cagliari's away form. In the last 7 away matches, the team has not won a single game, recording only three draws and four defeats.

Possible lineups

  • Verona: Montipo, Gilardi, Coppola, Valentini, Cacciatore, Duda, Dawidowicz, Bernede, Bradaric, Capp, Mosquera
  • Cagliari: Caprile, Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Zortea, Adopo, Prati, Viola, Ogelio, Piccoli

Match facts and H2H

  • Verona continues to struggle with scoring at home. In the last 8 matches at "Marc Antonio Bentegodi", the team has scored only two goals, which is one of the worst records in the league during this period.
  • Cagliari also faces serious issues with attacking play on the road. In the last seven away games, the islanders have scored only three times, and all these goals were scored in just three matches.
  • In the first-round match, Cagliari managed to narrowly defeat Verona at home with a score of 1-0.
  • At Verona's ground, Cagliari has not won for seven consecutive matches. During this stretch, the visitors drew twice and lost five times to the hosts.

Prediction

The match promises to be tense and low-scoring. Both teams are struggling with finishing. Verona looks better defensively in recent weeks, and Cagliari has not won on their field for seven matches in a row. Given the weak attacking form on both sides, the most likely outcome seems to be a draw or a minimal victory for the hosts. I suggest trusting the statistics and betting on "total under 2.5" with odds of 1.51.

