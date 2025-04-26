Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The 34th round of the Italian championship will take place on Sunday at the "Pier Luigi Penzo" stadium, where the local Venezia will host Milan. I suggest betting on goals in this clash with good chances of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Eusebio Di Francesco, Venezia managed to scrape a draw in a thrilling shootout against Empoli (2-2) away last round. This draw continued a streak in which the "Orange and Blacks" have picked up points in seven of their last eight matches, though they only managed one win during this period. It's encouraging that the team finally broke the two-goal-per-match barrier for the first time in ten rounds.

Despite the improvement, Venezia remains in the relegation zone, but now they're just one step away from the safe 17th place. At home, things are not going well: in their last eight home Serie A matches, the team has not celebrated a victory, managing only four draws and three defeats.

In the last round, Sergio Conceicao's men suffered a narrow home defeat to Atalanta (0-1), thus continuing an unstable series. For Milan, this was their fifth loss in the last nine Serie A rounds, where they managed only three victories and one draw. Moreover, the "Rossoneri" failed to score for the first time in 13 matches — a worrying sign for their attacking line.

Currently, the team remains outside the European competition zone, occupying only ninth place with 51 points. However, in terms of scoring away, Milan looks quite respectable — 26 goals on the road, trailing only the high-scoring Inter and Atalanta (35 each).

Probable lineups

Venezia : Andrei Radu – Alessandro Marcandalli, Jay Idzes, Fali Cande – Gianluca Busio, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Kike Perez, Mikael Ellertsson, Idrissa Doumbia – Alessio Zerbin, Christian Gytkjaer

: Andrei Radu – Alessandro Marcandalli, Jay Idzes, Fali Cande – Gianluca Busio, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Kike Perez, Mikael Ellertsson, Idrissa Doumbia – Alessio Zerbin, Christian Gytkjaer Milan: Mike Maignan – Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez – Alejandro Jimenez, Youssouf Fofana, Tijjani Reijnders, Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao – Luka Jovic

Match facts and head-to-head

Milan thrashed their opponent in the first round with a 4-0 score

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet hit in three out of five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

In this match, bookmakers give a noticeable advantage to the visitors, with Milan's victory rated at odds of 1.74. We believe that after the cup match against Inter, the "Rossoneri" will not be in their best form, and here it's worth taking "Under 3.0 goals" at odds of 1.65.