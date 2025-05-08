RU RU ES ES FR FR
Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025

Vélez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025

David Flower
Velez Sarsfield vs Olimpia prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Velez Sarsfield Velez Sarsfield
Copa Libertadores 08 may 2025, 18:00 Velez Sarsfield - Olimpia
-
- : -
International,
Olimpia Olimpia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Velez Sarsfield
Odds: 1.75
One of the fixtures of the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage will take place on Friday at the José Amalfitani Stadium, where Argentina’s Vélez Sarsfield hosts Olimpia Asunción. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with a promising odds value.

Match preview

Vélez received a relatively favorable draw in the Copa Libertadores group stage, and with their current squad and the status of Argentine champions, the team simply had to aim for top spot in their group. The "Fortín" wasted no time showing they were ready to go all out.

In the opening round, Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s team claimed a 2-1 home victory over Peñarol. But Vélez truly made headlines in the second round, when they traveled to Asunción and dismantled Olimpia with a stunning 4-0 win. However, a third consecutive triumph eluded them—on the road in the last round, the Argentines fell 1-2 to San Antonio Bulo Bulo, putting two own goals past their own keeper.

As for Olimpia, the club should also be satisfied with their draw. In this group, Olimpia have a real shot at fighting for a playoff spot. In the tournament opener, the "Fringed Ones" played away in Bolivia against San Antonio and, as expected, lost in the high-altitude conditions—2-3.

The real shock for their fans came in the next match, when they suffered a heavy 0-4 home defeat to Vélez Sarsfield. Only in their third encounter did the "Fringed Ones" finally claim their first points—Peñarol visited Olimpia, but the match ended goalless at 0-0.

Probable lineups

  • Vélez Sarsfield: Marchiori – Lagos, Mammana, Gómez, Gómez – Ordoñez, Baeza, Bouzat – Carrizo, Romero, Machuca
  • Olimpia: Arzamendia – Zavala, Maciel, Barreto, Rojas – Ortiz, Benítez, Leguizamón, Lomínguez – Fernández, Redes

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first meeting, Vélez thrashed their rivals 4-0
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in two of Vélez’s last five matches
  • After their Copa Libertadores defeat to Vélez, Olimpia played six games, recording three wins and three draws in that span

Prediction

Bookmakers are understandably giving a clear edge to the home side, offering odds of around 1.75 for a Vélez victory. We believe Vélez will come out on top again in this second encounter, so our pick is "Vélez Sarsfield to win."

Prediction on game Win Velez Sarsfield
Odds: 1.75
