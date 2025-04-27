Vélez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia y Esgrima prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 2.1 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the matches of the 15th round of the Argentine championship will take place on Tuesday at the "José Amalfitani" stadium, where the local Vélez Sarsfield will host Gimnasia y Esgrima. I suggest betting on goals in this match with good chances of success.

Match preview

The team from the Argentine capital climbed back to the top of the Primera last season, claiming their eleventh title and reminding everyone of their prowess for the first time since 2013. Vélez Sarsfield kicked off their new trophy hunt energetically — defeating the formidable "Peñarol" and "Olimpia" from Asunción in the Copa Libertadores. However, this week saw a setback: they lost away to "San Antonio Bulo-Bulo".

Domestically, things have been tougher: in the first eight rounds of the championship, "Fortín" collected only two points. It seemed like a disaster was looming, but a series of victories over "San Martín San Juan" and "Atlético Tucumán" instilled hope. Unfortunately, it was short-lived — three subsequent defeats dragged the team down again. Only a narrow 1:0 victory in the last round on the "Talleres" field slightly brightened the situation. After 14 rounds in the Argentine Primera, Vélez Sarsfield is only 13th in group B with a modest 11 points.

Last season, Gimnasia finished just nineteenth with 32 points, falling short to competitors on tiebreakers. In the overall annual table, the team managed to break into the top-20, finishing at the bottom. This new championship is proving challenging for the team: in 14 matches played, "Gimnasia" celebrated only three victories, drew four times, and suffered seven defeats.

These modest results have brought the club only 13 points. Currently, the "Wolves" are in 12th place in group B, clearly not meeting their fans' expectations. In the last round, the team hosted River Plate and lost without a chance 0:3. Thus, the club has been unable to win for seven Apertura matches in a row — three draws and four losses.

Probable lineups

Vélez Sarsfield : Marchiori, Gómez, Gómez, Fernández, Lagos, Bouzat, Baeza, Ordoñez, Pizzini, Carrizo, Romero

: Marchiori, Gómez, Gómez, Fernández, Lagos, Bouzat, Baeza, Ordoñez, Pizzini, Carrizo, Romero Gimnasia y Esgrima: Insfrán, Torrejón, Suso, Morales, Pintado, Di Biase, Fernández, Castro, Piedrahita, Hurtado, Castillo

Match facts and head-to-head encounters

The bet on "Both teams to score" has won in the last five matches between these teams

The "Total over 2.5" bet has won in the last 4 matches of the teams

In the last 4 matches, the teams have secured two home wins each

Prediction

I dare to suggest that this encounter will provide spectators with a plethora of goals. The history of the last five head-to-head meetings speaks for itself: the teams have consistently exchanged goals and regularly surpassed the over total. Our bet is "Total over 2.0" with odds of 2.10.