Serie A Brazil 23 july 2023, 17:30 Vasco da Gama - Athletico Paranaense
On July 24, Estádio Vasco da Gama (Rio de Janeiro) will host the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Vasco da Gama will compete with Atletico Paranaense. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Vasco da Gama


The team has gradually lost ground in the current century. As a result, both previous seasons were spent in the Serie B. Taking into account the total indicators since 2009, it had to play there for five years. It is obvious that, even having a glorious history and considerable popularity, “the Gigante da Colina” considered the struggle for survival as a real task for this championship. It is reasonable to mention that the chances are extremely low so far – “the Admiral” along with crisis America Mineiro closes the standings. 14 rounds are already behind, but the club has got only 9 points. Moreover, 6 of them were taken at the very start, due to the victory in the battle against Atletico Mineiro in the first round and 3 draws in the next 4 struggles. Then the newcomer lost 8 out of 9 matches (except a 1-0 score in the confrontation with Cuiaba at the end of June). Also, there happened the defeats made by the previous opponents: an away 0-2 failure in the battle against Botafogo and a home 0-1 misfire in the struggle with Cruzeiro.

Atletico Paranaense


The club has traditionally been more successful at the international arena. And now the Brazilian team got 4 wins and 13 points in 6 matches in the Copa Libertadores, confidently overcoming the group stage. And “the Red and Blacks” are traditionally staying in the middle of the Serie A. Speaking about the previous round, the team achieved a home 2-0 score in the battle against Bahia and, thus, the balance of victories and defeats shifted towards the success (at the same time, the goal difference is also positive now – 20-18). Nowadays, 15 matches gave an opportunity for “the Furacão” to hold in the 8th position. Still, it is reasonable to mention that it has got 23 points – the team is only 2 points behind Sao Paulo, which is currently in the 4th place, in the Copa Libertadores zone.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Atletico Paranaense has got an advantage in the history of previous head-to-head battles. Still, the opponents, when they played for the last time in 2020, exchanged the victories.

Predictions


Bookmakers are not sure about putting an end to Vasco. Still, it is very weak, so we bet on the victory of the guests on Monday night with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 2.0).

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
