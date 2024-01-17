Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Prediction on game Win Dayana Yastremska Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the framework of the second round of the Australian Open, Varvara Gracheva will face Dayana Yastremska. The match prognosis for these opponents has been prepared by our specialists.

Varvara Gracheva

This year, as part of her preparation for the majors, Gracheva participated in two tournaments. In Auckland, she reached the quarterfinals but faced a convincing defeat from the future champion, Cori Gauff, with a score of 1-6, 1-6. Later, in Hobart, she suffered a loss in the round of 16 against the Dutch player Arantxa Rus. Since 2023, the athlete has been competing under the French flag; prior to that, she represented Russia. In the first round of the Australian Open, she defeated the Belgian Yanina Wickmayer with a score of 6-3, 6-4. Gracheva, 23 years old, currently holds the 39th position in the world rankings.

Dayana Yastremska

The Ukrainian tennis player is attempting to restart her career, as she was once considered highly promising. Yastremska, now 23 years old, is ranked 93rd in the world and undoubtedly has the potential for more. In this tournament, she won all three qualifying matches, each with a score of 2-1. In the first round of the main draw, she convincingly defeated the 7th-ranked player in the world, Marketa Vondrousova, with a score of 6-1, 6-2. It will be interesting to see whether the Ukrainian can maintain her form or if the Czech player simply had an off day.

Head-to-head Statistics

The athletes are of the same age, but they have never played against each other at the adult level.

Match Prediction for Varvara Gracheva – Dayana Yastremska

Meeting as young tennis players who have not progressed beyond the third round of the Australian Open, they have the opportunity to at least equal their record with a victory. There is no clear favorite in this pair, but we will give a slight edge to Yastremska, despite her lower ranking. When the Ukrainian is in form, she is capable of a lot, as demonstrated in the first round. We will take the risk and bet on Yastremska for an outright victory.