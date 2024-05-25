Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the Canadian Premier League will take place on Sunday at the "Willoughby Community Park Stadium," where the local Vancouver FC will host Pacific. Here's the forecast for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Vancouver FC

The "Eagles" have had a fairly successful start to the current Premier League campaign and currently sit in fourth place in the league table. In six matches, Vancouver FC has secured three victories, suffering only two defeats. They trail the league leaders, Ottawa's Atletico, by four points.

In their last fixture, Vancouver FC played an away match against Forge and managed to secure three points with a 2-1 victory. At home, under the guidance of Afshin Ghotbi, they have accumulated seven points from three matches, remaining undefeated with two wins.

Pacific

The "Tridents" currently hold the second position in the Canadian Premier League standings. In their six opening matches, Pacific FC has recorded three wins, two draws, and one loss. They are trailing league leaders Atletico Ottawa by three points.

In their recent match, Pacific FC faced the league leaders at home and suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Atletico. Over the last four rounds, Pacific has managed only one victory, with two draws and one loss. They have played only one away match, securing a draw against Cavalry.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Last season, Vancouver FC defeated their opponents both at home (3-2) and away (2-1).

In the last three encounters between these teams, the "Both teams to score" bet has played out.

In three out of the last four encounters, the "Total over 2.5" bet has been successful.

Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC Prediction

Bookmakers slightly favor Pacific, offering odds of 2.16 for their victory. We believe that in this matchup, it's better to opt for "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.83.