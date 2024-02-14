RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings prediction
Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks
NHL Today, 21:00 Vancouver Canucks - Detroit Red Wings
Vancouver , Rogers Arena
Detroit Red Wings Detroit Red Wings
Prediction on game Total under 7
Odds: 1.55

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

In the regular NHL championship, a match between Vancouver and Detroit will take place in Canada overnight on Friday, February 16. The game is scheduled to start at 04:00 Central European Time.

Vancouver Canucks

If we consider the number of points earned, the Canucks are currently the best team in the league in this regard. With 78 points, they lead the Western Conference standings by a margin. It is also worth noting that only the Colorado Avalanche have scored more goals against opponents than the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson and TJ Miller have been particularly successful in this regard, each accumulating 69 points through goals and assists.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have slightly slipped in terms of results lately. However, they still have enough of a starting margin to occupy eighth place, which gives them the right to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs. There are still 30 games left until the end of the regular season, and Detroit will definitely continue to compete for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Dylan Larkin currently leads the Red Wings on the ice.

Interesting facts and history of personal meetings

  • Vancouver has suffered only one defeat in their last six home games, and that was in overtime.
  • Detroit has lost their last two away games.
  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, the Red Wings have celebrated victory.

Vancouver Canucks - Detroit Red Wings Prediction

This match promises to be an interesting battle. Vancouver has been playing well this season, but the head-to-head statistics favor the guests. Therefore, I suggest betting on the total goals being under 7.

Prediction on game Total under 7
Odds: 1.55

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Utah Jazz Odds: 1.82 Golden State Warriors Recommended MelBet
Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Portland Trail Blazers Odds: 1.6 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now MelBet
Western United FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 16 feb 2024, 03:45 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Western United FC Odds: 3.04 Newcastle Jets Bet now MelBet
Hertha Berlin vs Magdeburg prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.59 Magdeburg Recommended MelBet
Hannover 96 vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 16 feb 2024, 12:30 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Greuther Fuerth Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024