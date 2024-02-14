Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 7 Odds: 1.55 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the regular NHL championship, a match between Vancouver and Detroit will take place in Canada overnight on Friday, February 16. The game is scheduled to start at 04:00 Central European Time.

Vancouver Canucks

If we consider the number of points earned, the Canucks are currently the best team in the league in this regard. With 78 points, they lead the Western Conference standings by a margin. It is also worth noting that only the Colorado Avalanche have scored more goals against opponents than the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Pettersson and TJ Miller have been particularly successful in this regard, each accumulating 69 points through goals and assists.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have slightly slipped in terms of results lately. However, they still have enough of a starting margin to occupy eighth place, which gives them the right to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs. There are still 30 games left until the end of the regular season, and Detroit will definitely continue to compete for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Dylan Larkin currently leads the Red Wings on the ice.

Interesting facts and history of personal meetings

Vancouver has suffered only one defeat in their last six home games, and that was in overtime.

Detroit has lost their last two away games.

In the last five head-to-head meetings, the Red Wings have celebrated victory.

Vancouver Canucks - Detroit Red Wings Prediction

This match promises to be an interesting battle. Vancouver has been playing well this season, but the head-to-head statistics favor the guests. Therefore, I suggest betting on the total goals being under 7.