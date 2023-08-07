Prediction on game Valmiera FC wont lose Odds: 1.64 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 10, Jānis Daliņš Stadium (Valmiera) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Valmiera will compete with Partizani. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Valmiera



The club has shown gradual progress in terms of the results in the Virsliga during recent years. First, there was a debut set of bronze medals in 2020, it was immediately followed by the 2nd place and, finally, “the Black and Whites” won the championship title in the previous season. Nowadays, however, Riga and RFS compete again for the championship in the capital of Latvia, leaving the others, including Jurgis Kalns’ wards, to fight for a maximum of the 3rd position. Still, they were able to make their debut in the Champions League, however, without showing anything special there. Like all previous rounds of the European qualification (where they started playing constantly since 2020), “the Balts” finished with a relegation, losing to Olimpia in both matches. At the same time, having moved to the Conference League and received there, to be honest, a really weak Tre Penne, Valmiera finally took a historic, first victory at the international arena. Actually, there happened two of them – a 3-0 success in San Marino and a 7-0 win at the home arena.

Partisani



The team has got a long and rich history. It took its first championship titles half a century before the appearance of the next opponent in Latvia, in 1947. Recently, there has been a decline, when it was not possible to achieve the 1st place in three seasons in a row. And only the following results of the previous draw gave an opportunity to win back the leadership. At the same time, the Albanian club returned to the Champions League qualification. Still, as it had happened before, the team did not stay, losing to BATE (1-1, 0-2), there. On the other hand, having moved to the Conference League, “the Red Bulls” defeated Athletic Club d'Escaldes twice already there (it is reasonable to mention that “the Andorrans” were completely defeated with a 4-1 score at the home arena).

The statistics of head-to-head matches



This will be the first confrontation between the clubs, which is not surprising: both do not linger at the European arena, moreover, the Latvian team has only recently made its way there.

Predictions



Bookmakers have more faith in the Albanian club. Still, the Latvian opponent, which will play on the native field, is able not to lose to such a rival (odd: 1.64).

